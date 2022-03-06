Fastest century in T20 cricket: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle tops list

Scoring a century is one of the biggest feats for a batter in cricket.

However, when it comes to Twenty20 or T20 cricket, the shortest of the three recognised formats of the sport, scoring a 100 is even more impressive, given the limited number of deliveries in each innings.

The Asian Games 2022 later this year will involve both men’s and women’s T20 cricket competitions. For the Commonwealth Games 2022, India are confirmed as one of the eight teams at the women’s-only T20 event.

One of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the world, Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in T20 cricket.

Nicknamed the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) side Pune Warriors in 2013, reached the 100-run mark in only 30 balls. With it, the West Indian surpassed Australia’s Andrew Symonds’ 34-ball record which stood for almost nine years.

Chris Gayle went on to score 175 runs in 66 balls to become the highest individual run-scorer in an innings of a T20 match - a record that stands till date.

Chris Gayle’s 17 sixes and 13 fours helped RCB pile on 263/5 in 20 overs and become the first to cross the 250-run mark in the league’s history. RCB went on to win the game by 130 runs.

In the list for fastest T20 centuries, Chris Gayle is followed by India’s Rishabh Pant, who hit a century in just 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in January 2018.

In T20 Internationals (T20I), South Africa’s David Miller, India’s Rohit Sharma, and Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Czech Republic share the record of fastest century in T20I. All three reached their tons in only 35 deliveries.

David Miller’s knock came against Bangladesh in 2017. He finished with 101 not out in 36 balls and surpassed fellow South African Richard Levi as the fastest T20I centurion. For the record, Levi had scored a 45-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2012.

Months later, Rohit Sharma matched Miller’s feat by hitting a century in the same number of balls against Sri Lanka. The Indian opener scored 118 in 43 balls.

Rohit Sharma is one of the fastest century scorers in T20 cricket. Picture by Getty Images

Dubbed as 'Hitman' due to his ability to strike sixes at will, Rohit Sharma struck 10 sixes and 12 fours in his innings to accumulate 108 of his 118 runs in boundaries.

Two years after Rohit Sharma’s knock, Czech Republic’s middle-order batter Sudesh Wickramasekara brought up his century in 35 balls en route to his 104 against Turkey in August 2019.

Fastest T20 century in women's cricket

In women’s T20 cricket, Sophie Devine, playing for Wellington Blaze against Otago Sparks in the Twenty20 Super Smash 2021, scored the fastest T20 century in 36 balls. Devine hit nine fours and as many sixes and went unbeaten 108 in 38 balls.

In women’s T20 internationals, West Indies batter Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest T20I century which she scored in 38 balls against South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2010.

Dottin came in at No. 6 when the chips were down and propelled West Indies to 175/5 in 20 overs. The score proved to be enough as South Africa fell 17 runs short of the target.

Fastest century in Asian Games cricket

At the Asian Games cricket tournament, Pakistan’s Khalid Latif is the only centurion from the two editions held so far. Latif scored an unbeaten 103 off 69 balls against China in 2010. Pakistan scored a tournament-high 183/1 in the match and beat China by a whopping 128 runs.

Fastest centuries in T20 cricket