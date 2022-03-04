The biggest totals in the shortest format: Know the highest T20 scores

The popularity of cricket has grown leaps and bounds in the last two decades and Twenty20 or T20, the shortest format of the sport, has been at the heart of the surging mass appeal.

The T20 format will also feature at this year’s cricket events at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. India are one of the eight teams at CWG 2022, which is a women’s-only tournament while the Asian Games 2022 will involve both men and women playing in separate events.

For the uninitiated, T20 is an action-packed affair, mostly dominated by batters.

Towering sixes and darting boundaries are the highlights of the format, often resulting in gigantic totals despite each innings lasting only 20 overs.

Currently, Afghanistan hold the record for the highest T20 score in the world, courtesy 278/3 they scored against Ireland on February 23, 2019.

Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai smashed an unbeaten 162 off 62 deliveries while Usman Ghani supported him with a brisk 73, adding a record 236-run stand for the first wicket.

Hazratullah Zazai’s 162* helped Afghanistan post the highest-ever T20 score in cricket. Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Ireland responded with 194/6 in their 20 overs and Afghanistan ended up winning the match by 84 runs.

Only six months later, the Czech Republic matched the record by reaching 278/4 against Turkey in the Continental Cup on August 30, 2019.

The Czech Republic’s middle-order batter Sudesh Wickramasekara top-scored with a 36-ball 104, followed by Sumit Pokhriyal’s 79.

Replying, Turkey were bowled out for 21 runs in 8.3 overs, which is the lowest T20 score ever.

Before Afghanistan and Czech Republic etched their names in history, the Australian cricket team held the record with a 263/3 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Big-hitting opener Glen Maxwell remained not out on 145 (65) while David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head made handy contributions to defeat the Lankans by 85 runs.

In 2022, Melbourne Stars from the Big Bash League in Australia also climbed up the highest T20 score table. Glen Maxwell was once again on a rampage, striking an unbeaten 154 to help the Melbourne Stars reach 273/2 against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Highest T20 score in cricket

Team Score Opposition Date Afghanistan 278/3 Ireland 23 Februrary 2019 Czech Republic 278/4 Turkey 30 August 2019 Melbourne Stars 273/2 Hobart Hurricanes 19 January 2022 Trinbago Knight Riders 267/2 Jamaica Tallawahs 13 September 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore 263/5 Pune Warriors 23 April 2013 Australia 263/3 Sri Lanka 6 September 2016 North West 262/4 Limpopo 15 September 2018 Sri Lanka 260/6 Kenya 14 September 2007 Yorkshire 260/4 Northants 17 August 2017 India 260/5 Sri Lanka 22 December 2017

Highest T20 score in Asian Games cricket

T20 cricket has also made two appearances at the Asian Games, debuting at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou, China and then featuring at the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea.

The cricket matches, however, were not accorded the T20 International status at the Asian Games. But that meant little in the outcome of the match as teams still piled up massive totals.

Here’s a look at the highest scores at the Asian Games.

Men’s highest T20 score in Asian Games

At the Asian Games 2014, Bangladesh smashed 224/9 against Kuwait in the fourth quarter-final to register the highest score of the competition. The top order, featuring Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan, helped Bangladesh reach the big score and beat Kuwait by 203 runs.

Bangladesh ended up losing the semi-final to Sri Lanka through a coin toss due to heavy rains but managed to pocket the bronze medal.

Women’s highest T20 score in Asian Games

The women’s Sri Lankan cricket team racked up 149/5 in the second quarter-final against Hong Kong at the 2014 Asian Games, which remains the highest score in the women’s tournament at the quadrennial event.

Sri Lanka won the match by 82 runs and later clinched the bronze medal.