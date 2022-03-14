Most sixes in a T20 innings: West Indian master-blaster Chris Gayle on top with 18

Twenty20 or T20 cricket’s soaring popularity across the world can be attributed to the action-packed contests, with an abundance of sixes and fours.

The highly entertaining 20-over-a-side cricket matches will also feature at two multi-sport events this year - the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

While CWG 2022 will be played as a women’s only T20I tournament, the Asian Games will stage competitions for women as well as men in the Twenty20 format.

When talking about T20 cricket, especially sixes, it’s hard to not mention Chris Gayle and the plethora of records he boasts.

West Indian batter Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a T20 innings. The Jamaican hit 18 sixes during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 final between Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Dynamite.

Chris Gayle, nicknamed the Universe Boss, opened the innings for Rangpur Riders and went on to score an unbeaten 146 runs off 69 balls.

The Caribbean star had an uncharacteristic slow start and hit just two sixes in the first 10 overs. However, the remaining overs saw Gayle go on a rampage, punishing every opposition bowler who crossed his path.

Chris Gayle’s explosive innings helped the Rangpur Riders reach 206/1 in 20 overs, which were enough to lead them to their first BPL title.

Gayle, in fact, bettered his own record for most sixes in a T20 innings in Bangladesh.

Most sixes in an innings in IPL

The previous best was 17 sixes struck during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2013. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chris Gayle fired 17 maximums against the now defunct Pune Warriors on his way to an unbeaten 175 off 66, the highest individual score in T20.

Chris Gayle also recorded the fastest century in T20 cricket in the same innings, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls. The blitzkrieg helped RCB to 263/5, which is the highest score in IPL history. They won by 130 runs.

The West Indian’s 17 sixes still stands as the most number of sixes hit by a player in a single innings of an IPL match.

Most sixes in an innings in T20 Internationals

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai holds the record for the most sixes in an innings in a T20 International match.

In 2019, the flamboyant Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai hit 16 sixes against Ireland, scoring 162 runs in only 62 deliveries. Afghanistan amassed 278/3 in 20 overs, which is the highest score in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, the Indian record belongs to Rohit Sharma for hitting 10 sixes against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Captaining the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma decimated the Lankan bowling attack with 10 maximums on his way to 118 off 43, taking India to their highest T20I total of 260/5.

Most sixes in an innings in T20

Player Sixes Total runs Team Opposition Year Chris Gayle 18 146* Rangpur Riders Dhaka Dynamites 2017 Chris Gayle 17 175* Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune Warriors 2013 Punit Bisht 17 146* Meghalaya Mizoram 2021 Hazratullah Zazai 16 162* Afghanistan Ireland 2019 Graham Napier 16 152* Essex Sussex 2008 Dasun Shanaka 16 123 Sinhalese Sports Club Saracens Sports Club 2016 Chris Gayle 15 151* Somerset Kent 2015 Shreyas Iyer 15 147 Mumbai Sikkim 2019 Aaron Finch 14 156 Australia England 2013 Craig Williams 14 116 Namibia Scotland 2011 Chris Gayle 14 126* Rangpur Riders Khulna Titans 2017

Most sixes in an innings at Asian Games cricket

Pakistan’s Khalif Latif hit five sixes in the bronze medal match against Sri Lanka at Asian Games 2010. He made an unbeaten 103, which is the only century at the quadrennial event, to lead Pakistan to a third-place finish.

Meanwhile, the women’s record is one six, jointly held by three players, Nary Thapa of Nepal, Ema Kuribayashi from Japan and China’s Huang Zhuo. All three sixes came in the 2010 edition.