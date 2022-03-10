Highest partnership in T20 cricket: Indonesian women’s duo leads list with record 250-plus run stand

The Twenty20 or T20 format of cricket, scheduled to be played at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games later this year, is often highlighted by individual batting performances.

However, partnerships also play an equally important role in the shortest format and help in putting up big totals.

Long partnerships pile more pressure on the opposition since batters from both ends take turns to score runs, forcing the fielding team to change its strategy repeatedly.

There have been many big partnerships in T20s but none have come close to the record-breaking feat by two Indonesian women cricketers.

The duo of Yulia Anggraeni and Kadek Winda Prastini of Indonesia holds the record for the highest partnership in T20 cricket. The two slammed 257 runs for the opening wicket against Philippines Women in 2019 during a bilateral series between south-east Asian nations.

While Yulia Anggraeni scored 112 off 68, Kadek Prastini ended with an unbeaten 89 from 64 balls. They hit a combined total of 32 fours and, interestingly, neither hit a single six in their innings. The Philippines were later dismissed for 78.

Just two weeks before the Indonesians amassed those big runs, Bangladesh Women’s Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque featured in an unbeaten 236-run partnership.

Playing against Maldives Women at the 2019 South Asian Games, Bangladesh Women were down to 19 for 2 wickets in two overs before Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque stepped on the pitch.

Both the new batters blitzed to their centuries, plundering 34 fours and three sixes to take Bangladesh Women to 255/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Maldives Women were all out for just six runs, with eight batters scoring ducks.

Meanwhile, in men’s cricket, Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani hold the record for the highest partnership in T20.

The Afghan openers scored 236 runs against Ireland in 2019. Hazratullah Zazai remained not out on 162 and Usman Ghani supported with 73 runs.

Afghanistan ended with 278/3, which is the highest score in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team’s highest partnership in T20 Internationals is 165 runs, made by current captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in 2017 at Indore.

Rohit Sharma dazzled with a 43-ball 118 and KL Rahul went on to score 89 runs, guiding India to an 88-run victory.

Highest partnership in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers registered the highest partnership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2016 edition.

Captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a 229-run stand for the second wicket against the Gujarat Lions. Kohli scored 109 while de Villiers made an unbeaten 129 to take RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up winning the one-sided contest by 144 runs.

Highest partnership in Asian Games cricket

Cricket has made two appearances at the Asian Games - in 2010 and 2014 - and featured both men’s and women’s competitions in the T20 format.

Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Dinesh Chandimal hold the record for the highest partnership at the Asian Games. The Lankan pair added 126 runs against South Korea in the quarter-final in 2014.

In the women’s competition, Nida Dar and Javeria Khan of Pakistan recorded a 93-run unbroken stand against Bangladesh in the 2010 final and led their team to the gold medal.

Cricket will be played at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China in September this year. A women’s T20 cricket competition will also be played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August.

Highest partnership in T20