Cricket at Asian Games: Emergence of new champions in absence of heavyweights

Medals will be up for grabs in cricket at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China, as the sport returns to the continental showpiece after eight years.

Although very popular in the Indian sub-continent, cricket has featured in only a handful of multi-sport events.

Cricket was played only once at the Olympics, back in 1900, and the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 1998.

The year 2022 marks the return of the sport to the Commonwealth Games as well as the Asian Games.

At the Asian Games, cricket made its debut as a medal event in 2010 and was contested again at the next edition in 2014. The matches were not accorded international status.

Here’s what transpired at the two appearances of cricket at the Asian Games.

Cricket at Asian Games 2010

In its first appearance, at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, cricket was played in the shortest format – Twenty20 – for both men and women.

All matches were played at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium, which was built especially for the Asian Games.

The men’s event featured nine teams, including three Test-playing nations, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who sent second-string squads.

India, however, did not field a side due to international commitments.

One of the most notable matches in the tournament was Pakistan’s game against China in the men’s event. Pakistan scored a tournament-high 183/1 and beat China by 128 runs.

Pakistan’s Khalid Latif, who ended as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, scored an unbeaten 103 laced with five sixes. It remains the only century scored at the Asian Games so far.

Khalid Latif in action during the 2010 Asian Games. Picture by 2010 Getty Images

After the group stage and knockouts, Bangladesh and Afghanistan made it to the men’s final. Led by Mohammad Ashraful, Bangladesh won the tournament and clinched the country’s first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win the bronze.

In the eight-team women’s tournament, the Pakistan cricket team took the gold medal by beating Bangladesh while Japan won bronze.

“Obviously, not having the Indians was a big plus for us because we were the most experienced team in the competition in their absence," Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir accepted. “A win is a win and it has made us all very confident and proud.”

Cricket at Asian Games 2014

Cricket was one of the 36 medal sports at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea and was once again played in the fast-growing T20 format.

Both men’s and women’s fields were expanded to 10 teams each. However, India decided to skip the tournament again.

Like the previous edition, a cricket stadium was built for the event and all cricket matches were staged at one venue, Yeonhui Cricket Ground.

In this edition, Bangladesh scored a record 224/9 against Kuwait to register the highest team total at the Asian Games. Bangladesh dismissed Kuwait for a paltry 21 and won the match by a whopping 203 runs.

This time, Sri Lanka won the gold medal in the men’s event, beating Afghanistan in the final.

Defending champions Bangladesh crashed out in the semis against Sri Lanka after rain played spoilsport and the result was decided by a coin toss. The Bangla Tigers, however, settled for bronze by defeating Hong Kong in the third-place match.

On the other hand, Pakistan successfully defended their title in the women’s tournament in a rain-marred final.

The women’s Pakistan cricket team got the better of Bangladesh in the gold medal play-off, which was decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method (a system that calculates target scores to force results in rain-affected matches). Sri Lanka took up the last spot on the podium by beating China for the bronze.

The women’s tournament also saw the only five-wicket haul recorded at the Asian Games. Xiang Ruan of China bagged 5/9 to dismiss South Korea women for 49. China won the match by eight wickets.

Asian Games cricket winners

Men's tournament Year Gold Silver Bronze 2010 Bangladesh Afghanistan Pakistan 2014 Sri Lanka Afghanistan Bangladesh