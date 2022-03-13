Highest runs in one over in T20: When James Fuller conceded 38

The fast and furious style of batting in Twenty20 or T20 cricket sometimes results in some astonishing numbers, often at the expense of bowlers.

With batters aiming to score the most number of runs in the fewest balls possible, bowlers often find themselves at the receiving end of some severe punishment.

The record for the highest runs in one over in T20 is 38, conceded by New Zealand pacer James Fuller.

James Fuller, playing for English County side Gloucestershire, gave away 38 runs in an over against Sussex during the quarter-final of the Twenty20 Cup in 2012.

Bowling to fellow Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris, James Fuller started with two no-balls in the 18th over, both of which went for fours. Interestingly, the tournament’s rules gave two runs as a penalty for each no ball instead of one.

This meant, Fuller had conceded 12 runs without bowling a single legal delivery.

Scott Styris then sent the next two balls to the stands while the third one disappeared across the ropes for a four. Although the fourth was a dot ball, the final two deliveries went for a four and six respectively, taking the total runs off James Fuller’s over to 38.

Sussex scored 230/4 and ended up winning the match by 39 runs.

Highest runs in one over in IPL

A similar run fest was witnessed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceded 37 runs in the final over of a league stage match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smoked five sixes and a four, along with a double, as the seven-ball over read 6, 6, 6 (no ball), 6, 2, 6, 4 on the scorecard. The onslaught took CSK’s total to 122/9. They won by 69 runs.

Harshal Patel’s 37-run over is the joint most expensive over in IPL.

The other instance of 37 being conceded in a single over in the IPL came in 2011, when Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s Prasanth Parameswaran was thrashed by RCB’s Chris Gayle.

Chasing Kochi Tuskers' 125, RCB opener Chris Gayle was at his explosive best. The Caribbean batter hammered the left-arm medium pacer Prasanth Parameswaran for 6, 6 (no ball), 4, 4, 6, 6, 4, to accumulate a total of 37 runs in the third over. The blitz helped RCB win the match by nine wickets.

Highest runs in one over in IPL Runs conceded Bowler Team Opposition Year 37 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 2021 37 Prasanth Parameswaran Kochi Tuskers Kerala Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011 33 Parvinder Awana Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings 2014 33 Ravi Bopara Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2010 31 Rahul Sharma Pune Warriors Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012

Most expensive over in T20 Internationals

Meanwhile, the highest runs in one over in T20 Internationals (T20Is) is 36. There have been two instances of batters hitting six sixes in an over to reach the record number.

First, Yuvraj Singh slammed Stuart Broad for six maximums during a group stage fixture between India and England at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

In the penultimate over, the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh clobbered the ball to all parts of the ground to reach his half-century in just 12 balls, which remains the fastest 50 in T20 cricket.

"I just went in to slog," Yuvraj Singh said. "With two overs to go, I just thought I'd use the crease and timed it well."

India amassed 218/4 and ended victorious by 18 runs.

In 2021, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard also smashed 36 runs in one over.

Playing against Sri Lanka, Pollard went on a rampage and slammed six straight sixes in the sixth over by Akila Dananjaya, who incidentally had taken a hat-trick in his previous over.

Most expensive over in T20 Internationals Run conceded Bowler Team Opposition Year 36 Stuart Broad England India 2007 36 Akila Dananjaya Sri Lanka West Indies 2021 34 Shivam Dube India New Zealand 2020 32 Wayne Parnell South Africa England 2012 32 Izatullah Dawlatzai Afghanistan England 2012

T20 cricket at Asian Games

Both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments are slated to feature at the Asian Games 2022, as cricket returns to the quadrennial event after eight long years.

At the Asian Games 2014 cricket tournament, the highest number of runs scored in one over was 19, made by Sri Lanka against South Korea.The women’s equivalent of the record, meanwhile, stands at 13 runs, with both Pakistan and Bangladesh registering the figure against Thailand and Nepal, respectively.

Along with this year’s Asian Games, women’s cricket will also debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with a T20I competition between eight teams, including India.