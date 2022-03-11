Highest run chases in T20 cricket: Australian men’s team holds record vs New Zealand

Piling massive totals in Twenty20 or T20 cricket has become a norm these days, with batters going berserk from the first ball and setting huge targets for teams batting second.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Asian Games 2022, where cricket will be played in the T20 format, more of the same is expected.

However, chasing those lofty totals aren’t something teams usually look forward to since the pressure is high from the start. But there have been instances when teams have been successful in chasing down massive totals.

The Australian men’s cricket team holds the record of the highest run chase in T20 cricket.

In 2018, the star-studded Australia chased down a mammoth total of 245/5 in a tri-series fixture against New Zealand. It is also the highest T20I (T20 international) run chase till date.

Chasing the Kiwis’ 243 at the Eden Park, the then Australian captain David Warner and his opening partner D’Arcy Short laid the foundation for the record-breaking run chase with flying half-centuries, followed by a brisk 31-run knock by Glenn Maxwell.

In the end, Aaron Finch completed the epic run chase with a big six to win the match by five wickets and seven balls to spare.

Two years before the monumental feat, Central Districts could have clinched the record against Otago during a Super Smash 2016 match in New Zealand but fell short by one run.

Central Districts, powered by Mahela Jayawardene’s blazing 116 off 56, were cruising to topple Otago’s score of 249 and needed eight runs off the last over.

However, Neil Wagner bowled brilliantly in the high-pressure scenario to deny Central Districts the victory and restricted them to 248/4. It remains the highest second innings total in T20 cricket.

India’s highest run chase in T20 cricket was achieved against Sri Lanka in 2009.

With the visitors posting 206/7, India wasted no time to get the chase going as the flamboyant Virender Sehwag blasted 64 runs in 36 balls and MS Dhoni contributed with 46 from 28.

But it was Yuvraj Singh who stole the show with a scintillating 25-ball 60 that led the Men in Blue to 211/4, which is India's highest run chase till date.

The Indian men’s cricket team came close to breaking their record in 2016 when they were chasing the West Indies’ 245 at Lauderhill, USA. KL Rahul hammered a 47-ball century while Rohit Sharma added 62 runs to help India closer to the target.

With two needed from the last ball, Dwayne Bravo dismissed MS Dhoni to make sure India stay at 244/4 and lost the match by one run. It is still India’s highest score in T20 cricket while batting second.

Highest run chase in IPL

Rajasthan Royals hold the record for the highest run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Led by Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals made 226/6 in 19.3 overs in response to Kings XI Punjab’s 223/2 during a league stage game of IPL 2020 at Sharjah.

Sanju Samson led the charge with a quickfire 84 in just 42 deliveries while Rahul Tewatia ended with 53 off 31, which included five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

Highest run chase in women’s T20I

On March 25, 2018, the England women’s cricket team chased down India’s 198/4 by scoring 199/3 with eight balls remaining to record the highest run chase in women’s T20I cricket.

Playing a tri-series fixture, India Women put up the massive total, courtesy of quickfire fifties by openers Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, followed by crucial contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar.

For England Women, however, it was a one-woman show.

Opener Danii Wyatt slammed 15 fours and five maximums on her way to 124 from 64 balls, which paved the way for the record.

Highest run chase in T20 cricket at Asian Games

At the Asian Games cricket competition, Pakistan men hold the record for highest run chase.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s 135 in the bronze medal match of the Asian Games 2010, Pakistan raced to 141/4 in 18 overs, led by Khalid Latif’s fifty. Sheharyar Ghani and Bilawal Bhatti also made handy contributions to help Pakistan clinch the third place.

In the women’s tournament, Pakistan again top the list. They scored 93 without losing any wicket against Bangladesh in the gold medal match of the Asian Games 2010.

Nida Dar and Javeria Khan’s unbroken stand is also the highest partnership among women at the Asian Games.

Highest run chase in T20 cricket