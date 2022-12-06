The FIFA World Cup 2022 is entering its decisive phase, and England are keen on seizing the moment for more glory at Qatar. After topping their group and beating Senegal 3-0 in the round-of-16, the 'Three Lions' have set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with France, hoping to rewrite football history . From captain Harry Kane on the brink of putting himself into England's folklore to Jude Bellingham sprinkling moments of magic in the knockout rounds, the 1966 World Cup winners are leaving their mark on this tournament. Read on to discover which records have already been broken and what beckons for Gareth Southgate and his side. World Cup 2022: Records and stats

Harry Kane is on the verge of a second record broken for England (2022 Getty Images)

Harry Kane: History beckons Harry Kane is on the verge of immortality for England as he hones in Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record. The Tottenham Hotspur marksman scored against Senegal to take his goal tally to 52, one away from Rooney's 53 that currently makes him England's top goal-scorer. Perhaps it is a good omen for Kane that the last time he faced France, he netted twice - something that, if he were to replicate on Saturday evening (10 December), would see him reach the holy grail. The 29-year-old was playing alongside Rooney the day he broke Bobby Charlton's record in 2015, and the Manchester United legend told Kane that he believed he would be the successor to his goal-scoring throne. But while the game against Les Blues could be a record-breaking one for the striker, he has already claimed a different one while out in Qatar. His round-of-16 strike made him the highest English goal-scorer in major tournaments with 11, overtaking Gary Lineker's previous record of 10 - making it seven at the World Cup and four at the European Championships. FIFA World CUp 2022: Injury list

Bellingham is making history at just 19 (2022 Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham: Record-breaker mature beyond his years The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been showing that age is merely just a number when it comes to the big stage, emerging as one of England's standout players so far. The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score for England in this prestegious tournament since Michael Owen in 1998 when he netted the Three Lions' opening goal against the Islamic Republic of Iran in their first outing in Qatar. Yet again, since Owen in '98, Bellingham became the first teenager to start for England in the World Cup knockout phase when he was named in the starting XI to face Senegal. During that round-of-16 tie, he assisted Jordan Henderson's opening goal - making him the first teen to assist in the knockout rounds of this competition since records began. England went on to win that game 3-0, and it was yet another dazzling display from the Dortmund man.

Man-of-the-hour Rashford netted England's 100th World Cup goal v Wales (2022 Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford scores England's 100th World Cup goal Marcus Rashford rightfully stole the headlines when England beat rivals Wales 3-0 in their final game of Group B. The 25-year-old Manchester United forward scored twice on the night, opening England's account with a delightful free-kick from just outside the area. His second came from a venemous strike that flew through Danny Ward's legs and into the back of the net. Not only did it effectively seal the three points, but it also marked England's 100th FIFA World Cup goal. The first goal for the English at the tournament was netted by Stan Mortensen in 1950. Other countries to have scored 100 goals or more at a World Cup include Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Italy, France and Spain.

Gareth Southgate makes history for the Three Lions (GETTY IMAGES)

Gareth Southgate: Most major tournament wins of any England manager Not only was England's rampant display against the Islamic Republic of Iran - in which they won 6-2 - a statement victory, it was also an important milestone for manager Gareth Southgate. The three points meant that Southgate has won more matches at major tournaments for the 'Three Lions' than any of his predecessors, including Sir Alf Ramsey who won eight. Another win in the group stage (vs Wales) and first knockout stage (vs Senegal) takes his standing tally to 11. Their last 16 triumph was the sixth knockout game England have won under Southgate's guidance, the same amount they managed to win in the previous 48 years.

9 - Gareth Southgate has won more matches at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs) than any other England manager (9 wins), surpassing Sir Alf Ramsey’s total of eight wins. Stage. pic.twitter.com/lN1GL1e8ta — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2022

England lead the way for most World Cup draws There has been a record number of draws at the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far, and England and USA played out the fifth goalless encounter on Friday 25 November. Despite both sides having their fair share of chances, neither could find a breakthrough and had to share the points in the end. The occassion marked 22nd draws at World Cups for the 'Three Lions', which is a record. Italy has the second most with 21 draws.

Bukayo Saka has three goals at the World Cup so far (2022 Getty Images)

Firing on all fronts: England equal major tournament goal tally in four games Their stalemate with the USA resulted in them hitting a milestone for draws, but England have been firing on all fronts in their other games. In fact, they have scored 12 goals across their four games so far in Qatar, their joint-most at a single major tournament. It equals their tally from the prevous World Cup in 2018, where they went on to bow out in the semi-finals against Croatia. The English will need to be in full goal-scoring flow to beat rivals France in the quarter-finals and reach the semi-finals for a second successive time in this competiton.

England in Qatar so far: All the stats ahead of their quarter-final clash against France Matches played: 4

Red cards: 0

Yellow cards: 0

Goals: 12

Goals concdeded: 2

Clean sheets: 3

Attempts at goal: 46

Attempts at goal ontarget: 21

Most goals: Marcus Rashford: 3

Most attempts at goals: Maruc Rashford (10)

Most assists: Harry Kane (3)

Most passes: John Stones (376)

Most crosses: Luke Shaw (15)