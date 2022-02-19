China's freeskier Xu Mengtao on Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Su Yiming: "They will inspire more young kids" 

Xu Mengtao's reaction said it all after her women's aerials gold medal victory: She let out a roar of delight that riled up the local crowd even more at Beijing 2022 and had all her competitors showing her love.

'Taotao', as she's known affectionately on tour, let all the emotion come out: the years of training, falls, injuries, hope and aspiration, the disappointment at losing out to a USA team that sprung a big surprise in the mixed team aerials silver.

"I'm just super excited. This is the first gold medal by China in women's aerials and it's just super cool," she said afterwards.

"I just wanted to do the best tricks I can do and I did it and that was all."

After her amazing gold and silver medal double in Beijing 2022, Xu sat down and spoke about two other athletes who have become national heroes in China: Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Su Yiming.

Pure emotion: Xu Mengtao and Ashley Caldwell embrace after the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials Final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.

Xu Mengtao on Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Su Yiming

Gu, 18, is a ski superstar - the first-ever to win three medals in three different freestyle skiing disciplines at one Olympic Winter Games, after claiming halfpipe and big air gold, and silver in slopestyle.

Her childhood friend Su, who also just turned 18, claimed China's first ever snowboard gold medal in big air, after winning silver in slopestyle.

Gu "is like a sister", he says, adding that it was "a dream come true" for both of them.

Xu Mengtao talked about the positive legacy of the two teen stars at the Beijing Games.

"I think the fact that these young athletes have achieved such excellent results is actually a very good sign for us," says Xu.

"They showed that young people and athletes should be as energetic as them."

She also sees a broader approach from Chinese athletes in the future rather than just focussing on one discipline, thanks to Gu and Su.

"At the same time, I think the most important thing they proved is that it’s possible that skiers or snowboarders can compete in various events, rather than only one, by doing so athletes will have more opportunities.

"I think both of them have set a good example for the athlete’s talent development in the future.

"They will inspire more young kids to participate in the winter sports and build passion for them.," she concluded.

'Taotao' loved and respected on the tour

Gu and Su weren't the only ones to be praised in Beijing.

After 'Taotao' claimed her own historic gold medal, Australian two-time world champion Laura Peel was full of kind words for her friend and rival.

“Taotao is an incredible athlete," Peel said.

"She's been at this a long time and at the top of the sport for a long time, so I really respect her. I'm happy for her. I think she's been eyeing that Olympic gold for a long time."

Ashley Caldwell was part of the USA aerials team that beat China to gold, and finished fourth in the individual.

Despite her disappointment at finishing just off the podium in fourth, an emotional Caldwell had lots of nice things to say about the gold medal winner.

"Taotao has been pushing triples for longer than I have," the American said, "and I respect her wholeheartedly. For her to win the gold medal in her own country is an incredible accomplishment and it brought tears to my eyes just as much as sadness did."