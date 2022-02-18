Ailing (Eileen) Gu gets her bid for an historic third freeski medal underway shortly.

No freestyle skier has ever won three medals in three different events at an Olympic Winter Games previously. The Chinese star already has big air gold and slopestyle silver from Beijing 2022.

Now she's going in the women's freeski halfpipe final over the next couple of hours. Gu was the top scorer in qualifying, and will be the last to ski in each of the three runs. Check out her run-by-run updates and full schedule of the day below.

Run one of three

We're underway!

We've got occasional strong gusts of wind and some light snow at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, which could prove challenging for the skiers.

Amy Fraser of Canada is the first skier to put down a clean run.

More to follow. Refresh for updates.

For all the latest from across the sports and disciplines at Beijing 2022, check our Live Blog updates.

Gu's Winter Olympic Games so far

Freeski prodigy Gu may only be 18 years old and competing in her first Olympics, but she's the star of the show here in China, after winning her gold in the big air in Beijing. On 15 February she added a silver medal in the slopestyle competition in Zhangjiakou, finishing behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.

Gu was in imperious form in the qualifiers of the women's halfpipe competition, setting two scores in the 90s - the highest a whopping 95.50 - to top the leaderboard.

The halfpipe is the final event of Beijing 2022 for the two-time Youth Olympic Games (YOG) champion from Lausanne 2020.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule - Freestyle skiing women's halfpipe final , 18 February

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1 of 3.

09:30 - 9:55 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2 of 3.

09:57 - 10:22 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 of 3.

10:24 - 10:49 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners