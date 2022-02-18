Ailing (Eileen) Gu wins halfpipe gold for historic third freeski medal at Beijing 2022

Ailing (Eileen) Gu has won the women's halfpipe title at Beijing 2022 to clinch her second gold medal at the games, and an historic third Olympic freeski medal.

No freestyle skier had ever won three medals in three different events at an Olympic Winter Games previously. The Chinese star won big air gold and slopestyle silver earlier in these Olympic Winter Games.

Gu was the last to go in each of the three runs in the final, after topping the qualifying rankings.

She opened the final with a run of 93.25 to lead, and then scored 95.25 on the second run at the Secret Garden pipe in Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou. The 18-year-old could not improve on her last run.

More to follow.

For all the latest from across the sports and disciplines at Beijing 2022, check our Live Blog updates.

Gu's Winter Olympic Games

Freeski prodigy Gu may only be 18 years old and competing in her first Olympics, but she's the star of the show here in China, after winning her gold in the big air in Beijing. On 15 February she added a silver medal in the slopestyle competition in Zhangjiakou, finishing behind winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland.

Gu was already in imperious form in the qualifiers of the halfpipe competition, setting two scores in the 90s - the highest a whopping 95.50 - to top the leaderboard.

The halfpipe is the final event of Beijing 2022 for the two-time Youth Olympic Games (YOG) champion from Lausanne 2020.