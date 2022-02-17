Su Yiming on Ailing (Eileen) Gu: "Like my sister... We're always helping and love each other"

Su Yiming and Ailing (Eileen) Gu have a special relationship.

He's Olympic snowboard big air gold medallist and slopestyle silver medallist, she's Olympic freestyle ski big air gold medallist and slopestyle silver medallist.

And Gu could win another gold after she qualified top of the freeski halfpipe standings before the final.

They're both teenagers competing for China at the Beijing 2022 Games, and they go way back.

"Well, everyone knows I know Eileen when I was really young, she's like my sister," Su tells Olympics.com via videocall.

"She's like my sister and... growing up together, out together, training together, you know..."

When Su Yiming won his slopestyle silver Gu sent him a picture of when they were ten and 11, training together - she's holding his snowboard and he's got her skis.

"Have you guys seen the picture?" he asks.

"I was holding her skis and she's holding my snowboard, we like transfer you know? That was when I was 10 and she's 11.

"Yeah, That was a moment. And now we are Olympic gold medallists. I think this means a lot to both of us.

"You know, we are working so hard and both dreaming of this moment and now we both have made it. I'm really proud of her, I'm so happy for both of us.

"This is so special feeling to get this medal, especially with her.

"When I got silver she sent me the photo when we were young, I was holding her skis and she was riding on my snowboard and now we both have these medals so this is such a crazy moment.

"Not many people have that special feeling, so I really appreciate her to push me so much, we're always helping and love each other.

"Appreciate it."