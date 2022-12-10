Live updates from the fourth day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday 10 December 2022.
Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.
We have reached the semi-finals of the tournament involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles at Nimibutr Arena on Saturday, 10 December 2022.
Olympics.com will provide live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.
All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.
Here are your semifinalist! Who are you tipping to lift the 🏆#BWFWorldTourFinals #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/JXckVBOMqG— BWF (@bwfmedia) December 9, 2022
The semi-final round has kicked off at Nimibutr Arena with an all-Republic of China tie between Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu in the women's doubles.
The two pairs were in the same group during the round-robin phase with Chen/Jia winning in three.
