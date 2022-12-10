Select your language
LIVE- BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2022: Day 4 - Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan locking horns with Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu

Live updates from the fourth day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday 10 December 2022.

2 min By Shintaro Kano
disciplineBadminton
cr_20221208_1135_WorldTourFinals2022_BPRS0686
(Picture by Badmintonphoto/Courtesy of BWF)

Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.

We have reached the semi-finals of the tournament involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles at Nimibutr Arena on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

Our daily preview and order of play can be found here.

Recap the first three days below:

Olympics.com will provide live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.

All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.

Badminton
7 - 11 Dec
Badminton | HSBC BWF World Tour Finals | Bangkok - Thailand
Badminton | HSBC BWF World Tour Finals | Bangkok

11:00 - And we're off

The semi-final round has kicked off at Nimibutr Arena with an all-Republic of China tie between Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu in the women's doubles.

The two pairs were in the same group during the round-robin phase with Chen/Jia winning in three.

