Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

LIVE - BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2022: Day 2 - An Se Young-Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Chen/Jia-Tan/Thinaah kick things off

Live updates from the second day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday 8 December 2022.

1 min By Shintaro Kano
disciplineBadminton
cr_20221207_1211_WorldTourFinals2022_BPYL4874

Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.

Group action involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles continue at Nimibutr Arena on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

Our daily preview and order of play can be found here.

Olympics.com will provide live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.

All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.

Badminton
7 - 11 Dec
Badminton | HSBC BWF World Tour Finals | Bangkok - Thailand
Badminton | HSBC BWF World Tour Finals | Bangkok

11:17 - Bringing to you live from Bangkok

We are up and running on Day 2 of the BWF World Tour Finlas at Nimibutr Arena, where An Se Young and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung are swinging away in the women's singles with Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan taking on Tan Pearly/Thinaah Muralitharan in the women's doubles.

Want to catch up on Day 1? It's all here.

Add these to your favourites
BadmintonBadminton
JapanJPN

Related content

Badminton World Championships 2022: How to watch Loh Kean Yew live in action
Badminton World Championships 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action
Badminton World Championships 2022: Preview, schedule & how to watch the stars in action
Top seed Viktor Axelsen drawn to face Liew in 2022 opener as all reigning champions head to Japan to defend their World Championship crowns
World champion Loh Kean Yew: Why I am not a one hit wonder
More from
BWF World Tour Finals - Bangkok
Paris 2024 | Olympic Games
disciplineBadminton

You May Like