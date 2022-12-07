Select your language
LIVE - BWF Badminton World Tour Finals 2022: Day 1 - Chen Yu Fei shocked by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Live updates from the first day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday 7 December 2022.

3 min By Shintaro Kano
disciplineBadminton
(Picture by Badmintonphoto/Courtesy of BWF)

Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.

Group action involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles takes place at Nimibutr Arena on Wednesay, 7 December 2022.

Our daily preview and order of play can be found here.

Olympics.com will live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.

All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.

15:30 - Chen on Tunjung: "She played very well"

"Today being the first day, I couldn’t play the way I wanted to. I couldn’t control the shuttle during the game and because of that I couldn’t control the opponent.

"She played very well today".

On Thursday, Chen will face Yamaguchi Akane in a rematch of this summer's world championships final.

15:22 - Tunjung on beating Chen

"Chen Yu Fei was clearly not good in the first game. So I just tried to keep pressuring her. I didn’t want to think too much about the result. I just wanted to give it my best.

"It’s not a big win for me - yet. I still have two more matches including one with Akane Yamaguchi. So I want to focus on the match tomorrow".

15:02 - Chen Yu Fei stunned by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

The reigning Olympic champion and world championships runner-up is tripped up in her first match here in Group A by the Indonesian, going down 16-21, 21-14, 9-21.

It was Chen's first loss to Tunjung since the 2017 Indonesian Open.

14:07 - He Bing Jiao tops Tai Tzu Ying

Earlier in the first singles match of the day He Bing Jiao defeated Tai Tzu Ying 21-19, 21-19 in women's Group A.

Here's what He had to say after victory:

"I had a big lead (in the second game). I don't usually have a big lead against Tai. It was unusual".

They needed to go the distance but Chen/Jia got the job done.
Pure joy for Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.
13:18 - Chen/Jia, Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai get things going

Our first winners of the day are Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai (21-6, 25-23) who seized an all-Thai affair against Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran in Group B of mixed doubles.

And in another clash of compatriots, this one from the Republic of China, world champions Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan went three games (21-18, 17-21, 21-14) to edge Zhang Su Xian/Zheng Yu in Group B of women's doubles.

11:00 - Sawasdee from Bangkok!

Action has begun at Nimibutr Arena.

