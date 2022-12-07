Live updates from the first day of action at badminton's World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday 7 December 2022.
Badminton's grand season finale, the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 are under way in Bangkok, Thailand.
Group action involving the tour's top eight players/pairs across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles takes place at Nimibutr Arena on Wednesay, 7 December 2022.
Olympics.com will live updates throughout the day from the Thai capital, which you can re-live below.
All times below are Thailand Standard Time (UTC/GMT +7 hours). Most recent updates at the top.
"Today being the first day, I couldn’t play the way I wanted to. I couldn’t control the shuttle during the game and because of that I couldn’t control the opponent.
"She played very well today".
On Thursday, Chen will face Yamaguchi Akane in a rematch of this summer's world championships final.
"Chen Yu Fei was clearly not good in the first game. So I just tried to keep pressuring her. I didn’t want to think too much about the result. I just wanted to give it my best.
"It’s not a big win for me - yet. I still have two more matches including one with Akane Yamaguchi. So I want to focus on the match tomorrow".
The reigning Olympic champion and world championships runner-up is tripped up in her first match here in Group A by the Indonesian, going down 16-21, 21-14, 9-21.
It was Chen's first loss to Tunjung since the 2017 Indonesian Open.
Earlier in the first singles match of the day He Bing Jiao defeated Tai Tzu Ying 21-19, 21-19 in women's Group A.
Here's what He had to say after victory:
"I had a big lead (in the second game). I don't usually have a big lead against Tai. It was unusual".
Our first winners of the day are Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai (21-6, 25-23) who seized an all-Thai affair against Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran in Group B of mixed doubles.
And in another clash of compatriots, this one from the Republic of China, world champions Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan went three games (21-18, 17-21, 21-14) to edge Zhang Su Xian/Zheng Yu in Group B of women's doubles.
Action has begun at Nimibutr Arena.
