Most players walk onto court with their playing partners, but the difference here is I enter a match with my sister.

15:17 - A S Ginting eliminates Loh Kean Yew The Indonesian made it 3-for-3 in men's singles Group B with an exciting 21-12, 23-21 victory over Loh, who had to beat Ginting in order to reach the weekend. Ginting's win also sent his compatriot Christie to the semi-finals. Christie earlier earned his second victory against Chou. Ginting ran away with the first game, rattling off eight consecutive points to corner Loh for the second. The Singaporean was up 13-8 but allowed Ginting seven of the next nine points to even the score. Loh staved off two match points and had game point at 21-20, but Ginting would go on to capture three successive points - and the match.

Jonatan Christie now must wait. (Badmintonphoto/Courtesy of BWF)

14:38 - Zheng/Huang get a rest day We have a walkover in the mixed doubles with Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong picking up their third win in Group A. The remaining semi-final ticket will be contested later by Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue. Stay tuned.

14:34 - Christie on the waiting game: "Every time I play against Chou, it’s a very, very tough match. Definitely I will support Ginting but if you ask me to watch or not, I don’t know. I just rest and go back to my hotel. "I’m feeling good. Not tired too much. As I told you before the shuttle is very fast. I think it was just 48 minutes? So very fast".

14:19 - Chen on winning do-or-die match vs An: "The first set was a bit of a problem for me so I had to be patient. I managed to win the set and in the second, I stayed on my toes the whole time. "If I had lost I wouldn’t have gone to the next round but I only thought of one thing: doing the best I can. It might seem like we were both playing normal but we were both under a lot of pressure".

13:39 - Jonatan Christie beats CTC - and now waits The world No. 5 put one foot through the door to the semi-finals with a three-game win over Chou Tien Chen (21-13, 12-21, 21-17). As one would expect from the Chinese Taipei warrior, Chou forced a third game even though he had all but been eliminated with defeats the first two days. Chou saved three match points before officially going out with Christie's fate hinging on the upcoming match between Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Loh Kean Yew.

Day 3 action as Chen Yu Fei takes on An Se Young in Group A.

13:09 - Yamaguchi: "I just had to be aggressive" Yamaguchi is now 10-3 for her career against Tunjung but two of those defeats to the Indonesian came this season. The Japanese took the first game but Tunjung turned the tables on her in the second to force a third set. Tunjung, though, cramped up after Yamaguchi began pulling away. Tunjung did well to stay close but Yamaguchi was too much to overcome while hobbling on one leg. Here's what the winner had to say: "Once we changed sides at the interval in the third game, I knew I just had to be aggressive. I kept my focus to finish the match. "She couldn’t move very much which threw me off a bit. I was hitting into the net, couldn’t return the tough shots she was hitting.I tried to get her to use her feet which turned out to be not easy to do. "Everyone here is strong and no match is easy. But the two matches I lost to her this season was due to my lack of concentration. I allowed her to dictate the match from start to finish then. "She’s very technical and I need to come up with ways to take away her strengths".