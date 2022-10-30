Badminton 2022 French Open: Viktor Axelsen defeats fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke in men's singles final

In the first of five finals taking place at badminton's French Open on Sunday (30 October) the reigning world and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen showcased a masterful performance against fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke.

The 28-year-old Dubai resident took the title in straight games (21-14, 21-15), falling to his knees in jubilation after 43 minutes of play.

With this win, Axelsen becomes the most successful player on the men's world tour, ovetaking Japan's Kento Momota with 16 wins in 21 finals compared to Momota's 15 from 21.

Gemke, meanwhile, has yet to win a game from the maestro but will be happy with his improving form after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

He Bing Jiao claims second title in two weeks

He Bing Jiao of People's Republic of China beat Spain's Carolina Marin 16-21 21-9 22-20 in the women's singles match in a three-set thriller.

In the first game, the pair matched each other nip and tuck, remaining level throughout, until Marin hit six straight shots to take the first game, 21-16 in 20 minutes.

The second game saw a revival from two-time world bronze medallist He, racing into a 7-0 lead before the 2016 Olympic champion had scored her first point. He took the game 21-9.

The third game looked to be heading the same way with He again racing ahead with a seven point advantage.

But drama ensued after Marin scored six straight points to take her to 10-11, and when He misjudged a line call shortly afterwards, the pair were level at 12-12.

Marin, who was palying in her first final since a second ACL knee surgery, went into the lead for the first time in this deciding game to go 15-14 ahead.

A fantastic rally, the longest of the match, took them to 18-18 with every shot in the book being played including a net call.

He needed three match points to claim the win with a 22-20 final score, in one hour and 16 minutes of scintillating badminton.

READ: Carolina Marin – 'Sometimes your body stops you'

Doubles results

In the women's doubles final, a scintillating match saw the Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan beat the favoured Japanese duo of Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana.

The match went all the way with the final score of 21-19 18-21 21-15 taking one hour and 12 minutes to complete in front of an enthralled crowd.

The two-time champions of the world had to settle for second place whereas Tan and Muralitharan, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, became the first from their nation to claim a French Open women's doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, China's Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong beat Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands, but needed three sets to do it. The score was 21-16 14-21 22-20, with the last game having the crowd on the edge of their seats over the 55-minute duration.

The men's doubles finals rounded out the event with a win for the Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who beat Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in 48 minutes, 21-13 21-19.

It's been 39 years since India have had a doubles pair who have won the French Open, and the duo celebrated wildly with shirts coming off and rackets thrown in the air.

Badminton 2022 French Open results

Men's singles final

Viktor Axelsen (DEN) beat Rasmus Gemke (DEN) 21-14 21-15

Women's doubles final

Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) beat Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana (JPN) 21-19 18-21 21-15

Mixed doubles final

Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) beat Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek (NED) 21-16 14-21 22-20

Women's singles final

He Bing Jiao (CHN) beat Carolina Marin (ESP) 16-21 21-9 22-20

Men's doubles final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (IND) beat Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han (TPE) 21-13 21-19

For full results, check here.