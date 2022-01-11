World champion Loh Kean Yew wins first BWF World Tour match of 2022

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew began 2022 with a win.

The new men's singles world champion won his opening BWF World Tour level badminton match of the year on Tuesday (11 January).

Loh lost the first set to Canadian world number 69 Xiaodong Sheng at the Super 500-level India Open, but recovered to win 16-21, 21-4, 21-13 on the opening day in New Delhi.

When will world champion Loh Kean Yew play next at 2022 India Open

In round two of the men's singles, Loh will face Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven, who beat India's Chirag Sen 21-8, 21-7 on day one.

That second round match is not scheduled for Wednesday (12 January), so is likely to take place on Thursday 13th.

The draw would then see the winner face either Serget Sirant or Kalle Koljonen in the quarter-finals.

If Loh makes it that far, there could be a re-match of the Huelva final in store against Kidambi in the semi-finals. The top seed won his opener comfortably.

Where can I watch the India Open 2022 in Singapore and around the world

Fans in Singapore wishing to follow the new world champion Loh Kean Yew and his teammates can do so on Hub Sports on Star Hub.

In India, the tournament will be broadcast on TV by the Star Sports network, with Disney+Hotstar website and app also streaming action online.

A full list of broadcasters will be made available by the BWF once confirmed, with action and highlights on their YouTube channel in some regions. The best clips and updates will also be available on the BWF social media channels.