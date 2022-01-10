India Open 2022 badminton: How to catch world champion Loh Kean Yew live in action

The new badminton season is upon us with the first BWF World Tour event of the year, the Super 500-level India Open, which takes place in the capital New Delhi from 11–16 January.

It is the first of two World Tour events running on consecutive weeks in India, with the Syed Modi International – a Super 300 event – following from 18–23 January.

This also marks the first time we've gotten to see the new world champion in men's singles, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, in action since his surprise victory in Huelva, Spain, last month.

Loh is one of six Singaporean athletes, including his brother Kean Hean, taking part in the event. However, the world champion only finds himself seeded fifth, with Indian home favourite – and world silver medallist – Kidambi Srikanth being the top seed.

World champion Loh Kean Yew's draw at 2022 India Open

Loh begins his campaign at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall against Canadian world number 69 Xiaodong Sheng in the top half of the draw.

Should he win that match, his second round opponent would be either Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven or India's Chirag Sen.

A potential meeting against fourth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand awaits in the quarter-finals.

If Loh makes it that far, there could be a re-match of the Huelva final in store against Kidambi in the semi-finals.

Loh Kean Yew's Singapore teammates at the India Open 2022

Loh Kean Yew is one of six Singaporeans in action in Delhi, with two women's singles athletes taking part in addition to teams in men's and mixed doubles.

His brother, Loh Kean Hean, partners Terry Hee in men's doubles, with Hee / Loh due to face seventh-seeded home pair Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in the first round.

Hee also forms half of the mixed doubles team alongside Tan Wei Han. Hee and Tan face English fourth seeds Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh in the last 32.

In a women's singles tournament headlined by two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu of India as the top seed, Singapore has two entrants: the unseeded Jaslyn Hooi, who faces American seventh seed Iris Wang in the first round, and Yeo Jia Min.

Yeo, who has herself been on a parallel rise up the world rankings alongside Loh Kean Yew, is seeded third and finds herself in the same half of the draw as Sindhu. She will face USA's Disha Gupta first.

Where can I watch the India Open 2022 in Singapore and around the world

Fans in Singapore wishing to follow the new world champion Loh Kean Yew and his teammates can do so on Hub Sports on Star Hub.

In India, the tournament will be broadcast on TV by the Star Sports network, with Disney+Hotstar website and app also streaming action online.

A full list of broadcasters will be made available by the BWF once confirmed, with action and highlights on their YouTube channel in some regions. The best clips and updates will also be available on the BWF social media channels.