Carolina Marin exclusive: "Sometimes your body stops you" 

Badminton queen Carolina Marin is known for being fiercely focused.

Rio 2016 Olympic champ, three-time world champ, six-time European champ, and she still wants more.

Two back-to-back nightmare knee injuries that had her in punishing and painful rehab for years would be enough for most people to hang it up and walk away, but Marin has used the adversity to motivate her more than ever.

Once the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were the light at the end of the tunnel for her, and when that became impossible she immediately retrained her sights on Paris 2024.

"If it's not Tokyo, then should be Paris," she tells Olympics.com, "this is what I have in my mind in every day that I had to do my rehabilitation."

Marin will be 31 when Paris the Games roll around and she says she's learned to listen to her body more.

"Sometimes your body says stop" - Carolina Marin

Fighting back to her best is the goal for the unstoppable Olympic champ, but the setbacks have been significant.

In 2019 Carolina was riding high as reigning Olympic, World, and European champion, she suffered a first anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in her right knee in the final of the 2019 Indonesian Masters in January.

Recovery was tough and involved two psychologists, two dogs, ear sensors, and ten hours' rehabilitation every day.

Then right when she was getting back into her rhythm and feeling good about the Tokyo Olympics, snap. She tore her ACL and both menisci in her left knee.

"In my right knee I broke my ACL, but in my left knee I broke the ACL and two meniscus so the rehabilitation was so much different," Marin continues to Olympics.com.

"With this knee, so many days, I had so much frustration with myself because I wanted to push harder to try to recover as soon as I can.

"But sometimes your body stops you. Maybe because this is how I am, how is my character is, to be passionate, to hurry this rehabilitation.

"It was really, really hard because, as I say, I want to sometimes push my body more, but suddenly your body says to you that you need to stop or you need to take it slow, you know, and sometimes mentally is really, really hard."

Marin has taken her frustration and used it as motivation.

Carolina Marin results

Now back on the circuit, Marin's results looked promising after she won the Euros in Madrid in Spring of 2022, but it's been a mixed bag since.

Here's how the shuttle superstar from Huelva's year has gone so far:

European champion in Madrid

Indonesia Open (Super-1000) - Round of 16

Malaysia Open (Super-750) - Round of 16

2022 World Championship Tokyo - Quarter-finals

Japan Open (Super-750) - Quarter-finals

Canada Open (Super-100) - Semi-finals

Denmark Open (Super-750): Round of 16

Carolina Marin: The fighter

"I am lucky that I can play again," Marin says, after the severity of the injuries she's suffered.

The hard knocks haven't just been physical either, Marin was devastated by the loss of her father in July 2020.

The Spanish fighter's light dimmed a little after that, she was more distracted than before, that fierce focus wavered and then being unable to defend the Olympic gold medal she won in Rio cut deep too.

China's Chen Yufei won gold in Tokyo but Carolina says she didn't watch much.

"I couldn't see too many games because of the time difference and I wanted to keep my focus in my rehabilitation."

The lack of spectators because of the Covid 19 pandemic struck the shuttle star too.

"I told my people that if I had to miss one Olympics, it should be Tokyo. Because, when I played the final at Rio, it was like, actually, I cannot describe the feeling. When you play a final with so many spectators shouting for you from many parts of the of the world...

"But when you see an Olympics without spectators... it's a really poor feeling for the players, so if I should miss one of four, of course it's going to be Tokyo.

"We are lucky that we can have spectators again, I think to to get this this feeling from them is really, really good for every player. So I think everyone should be happy to have spectators again."

Paris 2024 "On my mind everyday"

The Paris Olympic Games remain firmly in the crosshairs for this relentless competitor.

"You know, the first thing that I thought when I broke my knee last year was that I wanted to get back to be ready again because I had a good feeling for the Olympic Games in Tokyo but suddenly I had this injury.

"Then three days after I broke my knee, what I had in my mind is that I want to win another Olympic Games. If it's not Tokyo, then it should be Paris.

"So this is what I have on my mind every day that I had to do my rehabilitation."