2022 European Badminton Championships - Marin against Gilmour and Axelsen v Antonsen in finals - live updates

Carolina Marin is just one win away from successfully defending her continental crown at the 2022 European Badminton Championships in Madrid.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion and local favourite from Spain faces Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in the women’s singles final on Saturday (30 April).

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and last year's winner Anders Antonsen (both Denmark) will meet again in the men's singles final. It is a rematch of the 2021 final when Antonsen won the title by a walkover.

Follow the action here. Refresh for updates.

A full schedule of finals day action and how to watch the event is below.

How they reached the Badminton European Championships finals

Marin ousted Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-14, 21-13 in Friday's semi-final, looking back to her dominant best.

If there were any doubts whether the five-time European was truly back after her 11-month long injury hiatus they were duly laid to rest when she came out on top of gruelling hour and five-minute quarter-final duel with Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt, 21-11, 14-21, 21-17.

Up until the quarter-final stage, Rio 2016 Olympic champion Marin had been relatively untested, cruising through the first two rounds at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-19, 19-21, 21-10 in the other women’s singles semi after both players were also taken to three games against their respective opponents in the quarters.

Denmark’s reigning European champion Anders Antonsen beat France’s Toma Junior Popov 21-16, 19-21, 21-15 in the men's semi-finals, while the Tokyo 2020 men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen made light work of Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-10, 21-11.

Singles semi-final results:

Toma Junior Popov v Anders Antonsen - Antonsen won 21-16, 19-21, 21-15.

won 21-16, 19-21, 21-15. Viktor Axelsen v Misha Zilberman - Axelsen won 21-10, 21-11.

won 21-10, 21-11. Carolina Marin v Neslihan Yigit - Marin won 21-14, 21-13

won 21-14, 21-13 Kirsty Gilmour v Mia Blichfeldt - Gilmour won 21-19, 19-21, 21-10.

2022 Badminton European Championships: Singles finals - schedule and results

Finals day action on Saturday 30 April begins at 10:00am CET. The matches will be played in the following order:

Mixed doubles (XD) - Thom Gicquel / Delphine Delrue (France) v Mark Lamsfuss/ Isabel Lohau (Germany)

Thom Gicquel / Delphine Delrue (France) v Mark Lamsfuss/ Isabel Lohau (Germany) Men’s singles (MS) - Anders Antonsen v Viktor Axelsen.

Anders Antonsen v Viktor Axelsen. Women’s singles (WS) - Carolina Marin v Kirsty Gilmour

Carolina Marin v Kirsty Gilmour Women’s doubles (WD)

Men’s doubles (MD)

How to watch and stream finals action at the 2022 European Badminton Championships

The event is being televised and available for live streaming around the world via Badminton Europe YouTube account, and regional broadcast partners. Full coverage details are on the competition website here.

You can follow all the action here on Olympics.com throughout the event.