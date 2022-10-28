Badminton 2022 French Open: Carolina Marin sets up Yamaguchi Akane semi-final in Paris

Yamaguchi Akane underlined her No. 1 seeding at badminton's French Open with a dominant quarter-final win over Lalinrat Chaiwan on Friday (28 October).

The reigning two-time world champion from Japan was on fire in Paris, taking just 27 minutes to dispatch her Thai opponent 21-7, 21-6.

Next up for Yamaguchi is a semi-final against Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, after her victory over Han Yue of China.

It wasn't quite as easy for the Spaniard, however, with neither shuttler putting together a significant string of consecutive points.

Marin eventually sealed a 21-14, 21-15 win in 50 mins, after relinquishing the lead in both games.

Malaysian pair Tan Pearly and Thinnah Murlaritharan continued their fine form with a 15-21, 21-14, 21-14 victory over Japanese third seeds Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu.

Men's singles No. 1 seed and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen will take on Singaporean former world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarter-finals.

More to follow.

