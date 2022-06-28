Viktor Axelsen into round two at Malaysia Open - shock exit for top seed Yamaguchi Akane 

Viktor Axelsen has moved into round round two at the 2022 Malaysia Open after beating France's Brice Leverdez 22-20, 21-7 on Tuesday (19 June).

Nine days after clinching the Indonesia Open, the Olympic badminton champion overcame a slow start to dispatch his unseeded opponent. Next up for the world number one from Denmark is Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Women's top seed Yamaguchi Akane was far from her usual self as she suffered a shock exit in her opening encounter. The Japanese lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-14, 21-14.

Indonesia's top male shuttlers Anthong Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie needed three games to advance.

Number six seed Ginting defeated India's Sai Praneeth 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 while his compatriot took care of India's Sameer Verma 21-14, 13-21, 21-7.

Local hero Lee Zii Jia will open his campaign on Wednesday. Find out how you can watch him here.