Malaysia Open 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action on home soil

Lee Zii Jia will be looking to return to his winning ways playing in his third badminton World Tour event in four weeks, as he returns home for the Malaysia Open 2022 from 28 June to 3 July.

The world number five had a strong outing in Jakarta which saw him just miss making the finals of the Indonesia Open, falling to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals. A week earlier he got ousted in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters.

The 24-year-old now embarks on another fortnight of back-to-back competitions with the Malaysia Masters 2022 scheduled the following week from 5 to 10 July. It's the first time the tour will return to Malaysia since the global pandemic.

The grueling World Tour Schedule coupled with major tournaments has led Lee to share with local journalists that he will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the end of July as he sets his sights to be at his best for the BWF World Championships in Tokyo from 21 to 29 August.

"I have decided not to play in the Commonwealth Games, and it is a tough decision, which I made after speaking to my team" Lee shared with The New Straits Times, adding " I have been playing non-stop and need to take care of my body condition."

"I want to be in my best condition for the world meet." Lee Zii Jia to The New Straits Times

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia reveals plans as he targets first world title

On course to clash with the best

Lee is seeded fifth for the Malaysia Open 2022, behind the top four players in the world namely, Axelsen, Momota Kento, Anders Antonsen and Chou Tien Chen.

The reigning Asian champion will begin his campaign on home soil playing against France's Toma Junior Popov who is ranked 25th in the world. The Malaysian has a clean record against the 23-year-old, winning all four of their encounters including the most recent at the 2021 World Tour Finals in Bali.

Lee's first challenge should come in the quarter-finals where he will likely face two-time world champion Momota. If Lee manages a way past the Japanese player, he could face Antonsen in the semi-finals.

Lee Chong Wei remains the most successful Malaysian in this tournament, winning the titles 12 times in his career before retiring. Zii Jia will be out to clinch his maiden World Tour title on home soil.

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia's tough road to the top: It's all about consistency

Malaysia Open 2022: How to watch

The Malaysia Open 2022 will be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Kuala Lumpur.