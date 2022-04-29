2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials: Day 4 featuring Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby and Ryan Murphy - Live updates

It's day four of the U.S. Swimming World Championship Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Friday (29 April) as the top US swimmers continue their quests to be named to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. The Worlds begin June 17 and run through July 3.

The competition kicked off on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Saturday night with the top two finishers in each individual event being selected.

Day four features busy schedule

Here's what's on tap for Friday's competition, all times are local to the event (ET).

Prelims Schedule:

9:00am - Women's 400m Freestyle

9:23am - Men's 400m Freestyle

9:54am - Women's 100m Breaststroke

10:10am - Men's 100m Breaststroke

10:24am - Women's 100m Backstroke

10:42am - Men's 100m Backstroke

Finals Schedule:

6:07pm - Women's 400m Freestyle

6:22pm - Men's 400m Freestyle

6:34pm - Women's 100m Breaststroke

6:43pm - Men's 100m Breaststroke

6:52pm - Women's 100m Backstroke

7:04pm - Men's 100m Backstroke