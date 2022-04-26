2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials: Caeleb Dressel advances to 100m freestyle final with top time

The heat is on for the best US swimmers.

It's World Championship Trials time at the Greensboro Aquatic Center as the top US swimmers are fighting for a ticket to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

The competition kicks off on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Saturday night with the top two finishers in each individual event being selected for the worlds in Hungary from June 17 - July 3.

Olympics.com will provide you with regular updates of the action.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

10:48 - Dressel advances to 100m free final with top time

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel advanced easily to the 100m freestyle final with a time of 48.12. At Tokyo 2020, the 25-year-old won five gold medals including individual titles in the 50m and 100m freestyle races and the 100m butterfly.

Ryan Held was second in the qualifying heats at 48.20, followed by Drew Kibler (48.28).