2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials: Day 3 featuring Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy - Live updates

It's day three of the U.S. Swimming World Championship Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center as the top US swimmers continue their quests to be named to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. The Worlds begin June 17 and run through July 3.

The competition kicked off on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Saturday night with the top two finishers in each individual event being selected.

Check out what happened on Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Day three features busy schedule

Here's what's on tap for Thursday's competition, all times are local to the event (ET).

Prelims Schedule:

9:00am - Women's 400m Individual Medley

9:31am - Men's 400m Individual Medley

10:00am - Women's 100m Butterfly

10:16am - Men's 100m Butterfly

10:29am - Women's 50m Breaststroke

10:39am - Men's 50m Breaststroke

10:49am - Women's 50m Backstroke

11:02am - Men's 50m Backstroke

Finals Schedule:

6:07pm - Women's 400m Individual Medley

6:24pm - Men's 400m Individual Medley

6:37pm - Women's 100m Butterfly

6:47pm - Men's 100m Butterfly

6:55pm - Women's 50m Breaststroke

7:02pm - Men's 50m Breaststroke

7:10pm - Women's 50m Backstroke

7:18pm - Men's 50m Backstroke