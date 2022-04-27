2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials: Day 2 featuring Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel - Live updates

It's day two of the U.S. Swimming World Championship Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center as the top US swimmers continue their quests to be named to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. The Worlds begin June 17 and run through July 3.

The competition kicked off on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Saturday night with the top two finishers in each individual event being selected.

Check out what happened on Tuesday.

Day two features busy schedule

Here's what's on tap for Wednesday's competition, all times are local to the event (ET).

Prelims Schedule:

9:00am - Women's 200m Freestyle

9:23am - Men's 200m Freestyle

9:45am - Women's 200m Breaststroke

10:04am - Men's 200m Breaststroke

10:20am - Women's 200m Backstroke

10:39am - Men's 200m Backstroke

10:54am - Women's 50m Butterfly

11:07am - Men's 50m Butterfly

Finals Schedule:

6:04pm - Women's 200m Freestyle

6:15pm - Men's 200m Freestyle

6:26pm - Women's 200m Breaststroke

6:38pm - Men's 200m Breaststroke

6:50pm - Women's 200m Backstroke

7:01pm - Men's 200m Backstroke

7:11pm - Women's 50m Butterfly

7:18pm - Men's 50m Butterfly