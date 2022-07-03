World Street Skateboard Rome 2022: Nakayama Funa crowned women's winner ahead of Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji in all-Japanese podium 

Nakayama Funa of Japan topped her run of dominance in Rome with a sensational victory in the women’s final on Sunday (3 July) at World Skate Street Skateboarding.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist threw down the highest-scoring trick (91.92) of the final - kickflip out to front sideboard slide – to guarantee her spot at the top of the table with an untouchable score of 264.13.

The 17-year-old was the number-one qualifier heading into both the semi-finals and finals.

WATCH: World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022 live on Olympics.com

Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji finished in second place (255.64), with Oda Yumeka coming through in third (254.91) to secure a top-three finish for Japan.

It was a tough night for Brazil with silver medallist in Japan Rayssa Leal of Brazil finishing off the podium in surprising fifth place and number-one ranked street skateboarder Pamela Rosa finishing in eighth.

The 22-year-old struggled to put down a high-scoring run punishing her ability to recover in the best trick round.

Chloe Covell of Australia finished her impressive run in Rome in seventh place.

Though the 12-year-old struggled to raise her game to match the increasing trick difficulty being thrown down by her rivals Covell showed her promise with her switch skating and will be a future star to watch.

World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Women's final results

Nakayama Funa (JPN) Nishiya Momiji (JPN) Oda Yumeka (JPN) Akama Rizu (JPN) Rayssa Leal (BRA) Yoshizawa Coco (JPN) Chloe Covell (AUS) Pamela Rosa (BRA)

The men’s final featuring Olympic champion Horigome Yuto and Nyjah Huston will begin at 21:00 CEST.