World Street Skateboard Rome 2022: Nakayama Funa crowned women's winner ahead of Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji in all-Japanese podium 

Nakayama Funa of Japan topped her run of dominance in Rome with a sensational victory in the women’s final on Sunday (3 July) at World Skate Street Skateboarding.
The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist threw down the highest-scoring trick (91.92) of the final - kickflip out to front sideboard slide – to guarantee her spot at the top of the table with an untouchable score of 264.13.
The 17-year-old was the number-one qualifier heading into both the semi-finals and finals.
WATCH: World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022 live on Olympics.com
Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji finished in second place (255.64), with Oda Yumeka coming through in third (254.91) to secure a top-three finish for Japan.
It was a tough night for Brazil with silver medallist in Japan Rayssa Leal of Brazil finishing off the podium in surprising fifth place and number-one ranked street skateboarder Pamela Rosa finishing in eighth.
The 22-year-old struggled to put down a high-scoring run punishing her ability to recover in the best trick round.
Chloe Covell of Australia finished her impressive run in Rome in seventh place.
Though the 12-year-old struggled to raise her game to match the increasing trick difficulty being thrown down by her rivals Covell showed her promise with her switch skating and will be a future star to watch.
World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Women's final results
- Nakayama Funa (JPN)
- Nishiya Momiji (JPN)
- Oda Yumeka (JPN)
- Akama Rizu (JPN)
- Rayssa Leal (BRA)
- Yoshizawa Coco (JPN)
- Chloe Covell (AUS)
- Pamela Rosa (BRA)
The men’s final featuring Olympic champion Horigome Yuto and Nyjah Huston will begin at 21:00 CEST.