World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 - Day 3 afternoon session: Live updates

17:43 Red flags galore in first round of women's long jump

Plenty of cheers for home favourite Ivana Vuleta (formerly Spanovic) ahead of the women's long jump. The Serbian athlete won gold in Birmingham four years ago to make it a medal of each colour at the World Indoors.

Support too for Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who took silver in the triple jump earlier today. But she overstepped massively in the first round and will need to make a pretty major adjustment for round two.

A good start from USA's Quanesha Burks who posts a season's best 6.77m to take the early lead. Then it's the turn of Vuleta who, like Bekh-Romanchuk, is well over the board. So far we've had just one legal jump in five attempts.

17:31 Holloway almost a quarter of a second faster than his rivals in 60m hurdles semis

We're all getting our breaths back after Grant Holloway made it two world records on the day, equalling his own mark from last year.

The third semi-final heat went the way of France's Wilhem Belocian in 7.53 ahead of Chris Douglas whose 7.56 was a new Australian record.

Spain's Olympic finalist Asier Martinez is definitely through as one of the fastest losers, and it's close between Nomoto Shusei and Britain's David King - who ran a personal best in the third heat - for the last spot with both clocking 7.57.

But it looks like a fight for second in the final in just under two hours with Holloway almost a quarter of a second faster than the rest.

There's a bit of a gap on the track now with the next event the women's 800m final at 18:05.

Mondo Duplantis has opted to pass at 5.75m in the pole vault final. And the women's long jump final is just a few minutes away.

17:20 Grant Holloway equals world record in 60m hurdles semi-finals!

USA's Jarret Eaton took the first semi-final heat of the 60m hurdles in 7.52 ahead of Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus (7.53).

But most of the attention is on the second of three heats featuring world record holder Grant Holloway and Britain's reigning champion Andrew Pozzi.

And the Olympic silver medallist does not disappoint, fairly flying out of the blocks before charging clear of his rivals. The time is 7.31, just two-hundredths outside his own world record and inside Dayron Robles' previous championship best of 7.34.

But the time is then corrected. It's 7.29, equalling his world record set in Madrid last year. What a run from the American.

Pozzi was only fourth and will miss the final due to his slow time. Olympic finalist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde took second in 7.53 ahead of Spain's Asier Martinez who clocked a personal best of 7.55 which should see him into the final.

There's one more semi-final heat to come.

The men's pole vault is yet to slowly coming to the boil. All 13 made it over 5.60m, but we're bound to lose some now with the bar up to 5.75m.

17:04 Duplantis over 5.60m to start his pole vault competition

No problems for Mondo Duplantis who clears 5.60m at the first attempt in the early stages of the pole vault.

His nearest rival appears to be Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen who cleared 5.45m with his first vault of the competition before also going over 5.60m.

The victor from four years ago, Renaud Lavillenie, is not competing but his younger brother Valentin is in the field and he's also cleared 5.60m at the first time of asking.

Also in the line-up are Olympic finalist KC Lightfoot and Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiago Braz.

16:30 Mondo Duplantis the star attraction

Welcome along to the afternoon session on the final day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

After triple jump queen Yulimar Rojas broke her own world record to retain her world indoor title this morning, fellow Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis is looking to do similar in the pole vault.

It's less than two weeks since the Swede cleared 6.19m in this very same Stark Arena to add one centimetre to his own world record, and he warned then that "there's going to be a lot more to come".

Unlike Rojas, Duplantis is not the defending champion having finished eighth behind Renaud Lavillenie in Birmingham four years ago.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen also bids to add the world indoor title to gold from Tokyo in the 1500m, with Grant Holloway aiming to topple reigning champion Andrew Pozzi in the men's 60m hurdles.

Keely Hodgkinson's withdrawal through injury has left the women's 800m wide open with Jamaica's Natoya Goule and American Ajee Wilson among the favourites.

After Yaroslava Mahuchikh's emotional success in the high jump on Saturday morning, Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is one of the contenders in the women's long jump after her silver behind Rojas in the triple jump.

Then the 4x400m relays - two laps apiece on the indoor track, of course - round off proceedings in the Serbian capital.

Yulimar Rojas poses next to a scoreboard showing her triple jump record at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade Picture by Getty Images

