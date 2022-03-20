World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 - Day 3 morning session: Yulimar Rojas, Gianmarco Tamberi on medal chase

Olympic 10k champ Selemon Barega wins 3000m final

Ethiopia's middle and long distance star Selemon Barega led an Ethiopian one-two in the 3,000 metre final on Sunday morning.

Barega clocked 7:41.38 to claim gold ahead of compatriot Lamecha Girma (7:41.63) who won silver in the Tokyo 3000m steeplechase.

Great Britain's Marc Scott made a late charge to the podium and grabbed bronze clocking 7:42.02 ahead of strong Kenyan challengers Daniel Ebenyo and Jacob Krop.

Rojas leads triple jump final

Olympic champ Rojas leads the way in the triple jump final, she cleared 15.19 in her first jump in the final and looks like that mark could be enough.

Her indoor personal best is 15.23, her second jump was an X but could potentially clear that in her third.

Jamaica's Kimberly Williams is currently second after jumping 14.59 and and Thea Lafond from Dominica third leaping 14.53.

Grant Holloway cruises through 60m hurdles heat

The men's 60m hurdles heats happened this morning with the finals coming later in the evening session.

Olympic 110m silver medallist and world record holder Grant Holloway came through his heat on top clocking 7.40, comfortably ahead of Great Britain's defending champ Andrew Pozzi (7.60).

Elsewhere 2021 European indoor champ Wilhelm Belocian from France clocked 7.55 to top his heat with Belgian Michael Obasuyi behind him (7.66).

USA hurdlers Jarret Eaton and Aaron Mallett also made it through.

Holloway lost out to Jamaica's Hansle Parchment in Tokyo.

Belgrade 2022 Indoors Preview

Day 3 is the final day of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships on Sunday morning (20 March) in Belgrade and there's so much to look forward to.

Ten finals will take place today and three of them happen in the morning session.

We'll see triple jump Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas in action in the women's final, she's two-time defending indoor and outdoor champ and will be the big favourite this morning.

Jamaica's Kimberly Williams and Thea Lafond from Dominica will be eyeing up the podium too.

Gianmarco Tamberi vying for first indoor Worlds title since 2016

Remember when the two high jumpers shared gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim shared gold and one of the greatest Stronger Together moments of the Games.

But while Barshim isn't here in Belgrade, Tamberi is and the Italian is after the indoor title he won back in 2016.

His main opponents will be Korean Woo Sanghyeok and New Zealand jumper Hamish Kerr.

Tamberi is fresh from the NBA Celebrity All Star Game in Cleveland.

Sunday morning event schedule at World Indoors 2022

DAY 3 - Sunday, Morning, 20 March