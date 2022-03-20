Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again at World Indoors

Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record for the second time in less than two weeks at the World Athletics Indoor Championships on Sunday (20 March).

He did it in the same arena too, the Stark Arena in Belgrade, as he added another gold to his swelling medal collection

Sweden's Olympic pole vault champion cleared 6.19m 13 days ago to add one centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow in February 2020.

And competing again in the Serbian capital, Duplantis went over 6.20m with his third and final attempt - just brushing the bar on his way down - to make history once more.

He wheeled away from the mat with delight, and into the crowd to greet girlfriend Desiré Inglander.

Mondo Duplantis celebrates after clearing 6.20m for a new pole vault world record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Duplantis only needed four jumps to secure gold with a first-time clearance at 6.05m seeing him take victory from Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiago Braz.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen took bronze.

Then it was all about Duplantis and history with the 22-year-old seemingly annoyed by a lengthy delay to put the bar in place for his world record attempt.

He was made to wait for the men's 4x400m relay to take place, and then had two attempts where he pulled out three-quarters of the way up his spring towards the bar.

His third and final attempt would come after the last track final of the weekend, the women's 4x400m relay, giving him the chance to end the championships in the best way possible.

Ever the showman, Duplantis obliged to set the fifth world record of his career.

Mondo Duplantis goes on a lap of honour after breaking his own pole vault world record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade Picture by 2022 Getty Images

His first came in February 2020 when he surpassed London 2012 gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie's world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland before improving that the following week in Glasgow.

In September of that year, he cleared 6.15m at the Rome Diamond League meeting to eclipse Sergey Bubka's outdoor pole vault world best of 6.14m set in Sestriere in July 1994.