Winter X Games Aspen 2022 preview: Final preparation for snowboarders and freestyle skiers ahead of Beijing 2022 Olympics

X Games Aspen 2022 is the final dance for the world's best snowboard and freestyle skiers before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The three-day event from 21-23 January at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado will see fans on site to watch events including women's and men's ski and snowboard slopestyle, big air, superpipe, and non Olympic event knuckle huck.

For those athletes who are choosing to compete, the event is crucial for their final preparations for the Olympic Games, but it's also vital they stay fit and healthy, just days before they fly to China.

Read on for the stars to watch out for, the competition schedule, and how to watch the action.

X Games 2022 Aspen: Stars to watch

The X Games is an invitational event, and the list of stars who have been invited is impressively strong.

Because snowboarding and freestyle skiing's biggest stars are preparing to go to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games, there's a chance some athletes may withdraw closer to the competition starting on Friday 21st January, but organisers are hopeful of some epic competition action.

Snowboard big air and slopestyle:

Snowboard double Olympic gold medallist and X Games queen Jamie Anderson will be looking to defend her slopestyle and big air crowns. The American won double gold in Aspen in 2021.

One of her key rivals in the women's event will be PyeongChang 2018 Olympic big air bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. The 21-year-old, seen in the image above hugging Anderson, is the 2021 slopestyle world champion and big air runner up.

Let's see what Anna Gasser has up her sleeve. The Olympic big air champion is always selective about her competitions ahead of the Olympics and is sure to have some new tricks to stomp. Also keep an eye on 17-year-old Japanese sensation Murase Kokomo who is constantly proving her ability beyond her years.

The men's snowboard big air and slopestyle events include defending X Games champ and Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) slopestyle winner Dusty Henricksen, slopestyle Olympic champion Red Gerard, slopestyle world champion Marcus Kleveland, two-time slopestyle Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris, and PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle silver medallist Max Parrot. Canada's army of talent in big air include Olympic champion Sebastien Toutant, who also has seven X Games medals to his name.

Freestyle ski big air and slopestyle:

In the women's ski big air and slopestyle, look out for Olympic silver medallist Mathilde Gremaud. She'll be aiming to retain her big air X games gold from 2021. France's Tess Ledeux, Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin, and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru are also keen to impress. China's Eileen Gu, who made history at the event last year by winning three medals as a rookie, will be absent.

In the men's ski big air and slopestyle, Americans Colby Stevenson, Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, and Mac Forehand will be dangerous. But Swiss skier Andri Ragettli will be keen to spoil the USA party.

Snowboard superpipe:

Olympic champion Chloe Kim will not be competing but Anderson, the big air and slopestyle specialist, is on the startlist for the superpipe. This is bound to be an exciting competition with the recent fine form of Spain's Queralt Castellet, plus Japan's Matsumoto Haruka, and the Tomita sisters, Sena and Ruki. Maddie Mastro is back from injury also.

The men's superpipe never disappoints and this competition should be no exception. If you saw the thrilling scenes of the Laax Open last weekend you'll know that top of the podium is anyone's for the taking. Hirano Ayumu will be looking to continue his fine form after his recent win in Switzerland. The two time Olympic runner-up made history in December at the Dew Tour, landing the first ever triple cork in competition.

Fellow Japanese rider and defending X Games champ Yuto Totsuka looks to be sitting out the competition, along with Shaun White. This works in the favour of Australia's Scotty James who will look to take back the crown he won in 2019 and 2020.

Freestyle ski superpipe

With no Gu in the mix, watch for Sildaru, Great Britain's Zoe Atkin, USA's Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic bronze medallist Hanna Faulhaber, and Sochi slopestyle silver medallist Devin Logan.

USA have a solid crew eager to own this event, with double Olympic champion David Wise, plus Aaron Blunck, and Alex Ferreira. New Zealand's Nico Porteous has proven his bronze in Beijing was no fluke. The 2021 world champion will also have Gus Kenworthy to compete with after the 30-year-old - now representing Great Britain - coming back from injury.

X Games 2022 schedule

You can find the full competition timings and schedule on the official website, here.

Friday, January 21

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Women's Ski Big Air

Special Olympics Unified Snowboard & Ski

Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Women's Ski SuperPipe Men's

Snowboard SuperPipe

Saturday, January 22

Women's Ski Slopestyle

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Women's Snowboard Big Air

Men's Ski Big Air

Men's Snowboard Big Air

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

Sunday, January 23

Men's Ski Slopestyle

Ski Knuckle Huck

Men's Ski SuperPipe

Watch X Games Aspen 2022 on TV broadcast and online livestreams

The X Games event will be broadcast to multiple countries across the globe, and also available for internet streaming. Many events will be live on the official YouTube channel, while coverage also includes livestreams on social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

Full coverage details can be found here.