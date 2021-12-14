Gus Kenworthy is an Olympic silver medallist freestyle skier who was born in England but went on to represent Team USA at two Olympic Games.

For Beijing 2022, Gus is aiming to make a third Olympics – this time representing Team GB.

Here are the answers to the most asked questions about Gus Kenworthy.

How old is Gus Kenworthy?

Gus Kenworthy was born on October 1, 1991. He will be 30 years old heading into the Olympic competition at Beijing 2022.

What nationality is Gus Kenworthy?

Gus Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, Essex, in the United Kingdom. When he was two, his parents decided to move their family - including Gus and his two older brothers - to Colorado.

He represented the USA at Sochi 2014 (where he won an Olympic silver medal in slopestyle freestyle skiing) and at PyeongChang 2018. He plans to represent Team GB at Beijing 2022.

How tall is Gus Kenworthy?

Gus is 178cm tall, or 5 ft 10.

What events does Gus Kenworthy compete in?

Recently, Gus has competed in slopestyle and halfpipe events in freestyle skiing.

When did Gus Kenworthy start skiing?

Gus was first on skis aged three. He said, according to DailyBurn, “My first skiing memory was riding up the chairlift with my [mother]. I would fall asleep in her lap, and then she’d wake me up at the top, and say, ‘Wake up, we’re going!’ We’d do the run, then get back on the chairlift and I’d fall asleep again.”

Does Gus Kenworthy have Instagram?

Yes! Gus Kenworthy has Instagram and his handle is @guskenworthy. He has over 1.2m followers.

Will Gus Kenworthy compete in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China?

Gus Kenworthy has not officially qualified for Beijing 2022, but you can fins all the information when he does by checking out the Beijing 2022 section of the Olympics.com website.

The men’s Olympic freeski halfpipe final is scheduled for 18 February at Beijing 2022. The men’s slopestyle final is on 15 February.

What is Gus Kenworthy’s secret talent?

It’s not exactly a big secret but Gus Kenworthy is actually a really good and well-respected actor. Gus played the character ‘Chet Clancy’ in the series American Horror Story.

The season is 'certified fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes where it was lavished with praise by critics with a rating of 87 percent. “A near-perfect blend of slasher tropes and American Horror Story's trademark twists, 1984 is a bloody good time,” the summary said.

Was Gus Kenworthy the first openly gay athlete to compete at the Olympics for Team USA?

Gus Kenworthy was not the first openly gay male athlete to compete at the Olympics for USA. But after coming out in 2015 he did inadvertently make history at PyeongChang 2018 when he kissed his then boyfriend Matt Wilkas live on TV while celebrating his performance in Korea.

Did Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon meet before the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics?

No! Figure skater Rippon was the only other openly gay male to compete for Team USA at the Winter Games in Korea, and the pair exchanged messages on social media during their qualification events for the PyeongChang games, but the first time they met was on the night of the Opening Ceremony in 2018, before walking out into the stadium together during the athlete's parade.

Are Gus Kenworthy and Miley Cyrus friends?

Gus Kenworthy is openly gay. But he said on the podcast Allegedly that he ‘made out’ with pop singing icon Miley Cyrus.

The pair became friends via social media when Gus rescued some dogs from Russia when he was competing in Sochi at the Olympic Games.

How can I watch Gus Kenworthy competing?

The FIS freestyle ski season is broadcast around the world, with different coverage for each event. Many competitions are available on the FIS Freestyle YouTube channel.

For the latest broadcast and streaming information, check out the Olympics.com website and @Olympics social media handles.