Winter sports movies and series for the holiday season

In many parts of the planet, the holiday season is upon us, filled with good food, gifts and family gatherings. In order to get you into the mood, here are 10 winter sports movies and Olympic Channel documentaries that combine the spirit of the season with the spirit of the Olympics.

Movies

Cool Runnings

An all-time winter sports classic, “Cool Runnings” is about believing in your dreams against all odds. Inspired by the true story of the iconic Jamaican 4-man bobsleigh team that competed at the Calgary 1998 Olympic Winter Games, this 1993 film was initially planned as a drama, but later became a comedy exploring the misadventures of the Jamaican athletes who learned how to compete in the sport just months away from the biggest competition of the planet.

Miracle

A must-see for ice hockey fans, this 2004 film tells the true story of the ‘Miracle on Ice’, when the U.S. men’s team stunned the Soviet Union during the final round of the Olympic Winter Games, eventually winning the nation's second gold medal in the sport at Lake Placid 1980. Starring Kurt Russell as Coach Brooks, the movie is celebrated for having actual ice hockey players in the cast, making the rink scenes extremely realistic.

Ice Castles

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1979, this figure skating movie wasn’t based on a true story, but it did capture the hearts of audiences across the globe. It tells the story of Lexie, a promising skater who suffers a brain injury from a fall and loses her eyesight. Her former boyfriend, Nick, convinces her to return to the ice and keep pursuing her dreams. Needless to say, it’s a great choice for a romantic holiday moment.

'Eddie the Eagle' surrounded by reporters at the 1988 Calgary Olympics

Eddie the Eagle

Another incredible Cinderella story of the Olympic Winter Games, the charismatic Michael Edwards inspired this 2016 biopic. Initially a plasterer in the UK, he became the first British Olympic ski jumper since 1928 in Calgary 1988.

With his thick glasses and great one-liners, such as “I’d like to say I flew like an eagle, but I was probably closer to the ostrich,” Eddie the Eagle became one of the most popular Winter Olympic athletes, even though he finished last in both events he competed in.

Eddie Edwards (center), alongside actors Hugh Jackman (left) and Taron Egerton (right) at the European premiere of 'Eddie The Eagle' in London. Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Olympic Channel films and series

The Nagano Tapes

The historic gold medal of the men’s Czech Republic ice hockey team at Nagano 1998 is remembered in this 2018 documentary, which includes exclusive moments from the campaign and interviews with the Czech players.

Cirque Blanc

If you are more into Alpine skiing, make sure you watch the Cirque Blanc miniseries. The episodes follow the plight of the French Olympic team – featuring Tessa Worley, Tiffany Gauthier and Romane Miradoli - at the beginning of a new season.

We Are One

This documentary tells the story of a team that had the support of the entire planet: the groundbreaking Korean Unified Team that competed in women’s ice hockey at PyeongChang 2018. It represents a true Olympic moment.

Halfpipe Hype

Snowboard fans won't want to miss this series, which follows some of the sport's greatest athletes, such as Ayumu Hirano, Chase Josey, Maddie Mastro, Leilani Ettel, Dylan Marineau, and more – analysing the elements that make snowboard so intriguing and unique.

On Edge

A figure skating series to binge-watch during the holidays? Yes, please! Watch some of the biggest athletes and teams from five countries - such as the French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron - as they train at the Ice Academy of Montreal, Canada.

Winter Tracks

If you’re more into inspirational stories, this series will be the perfect pick for you. Six athletes from all corners of the world show that nothing is impossible. The first two episodes feature cancer survivor William Flaherty from Puerto Rico and Finnish ice hockey player Jenni Hiirikoski, who used to work on a farm.