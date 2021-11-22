Six top ice dance teams featured in new Olympic Channel Original Series, ‘On Edge’

What is the life of an ice dancer like when you’re preparing for the Winter Olympic Games? How about trying to qualify at all? Or dreaming of gold every night when you go to bed?

That and much more is addressed in the new Olympic Channel Original Series, On Edge, which follows six of the best ice dance teams in the world as they set their sights on the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

The docu-series, which began filming in July 2021 and continues into the Olympic figure skating season, features four-time world champions and PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who are one of the favourites for gold at the coming Games.

Papadakis/Cizeron are just one of many teams that train at the Ice Academy of Montreal, an ice dance school started by Canadian Olympic ice dancers Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, led now in tandem with Papadakis and Cizeron’s childhood coach, Romain Haguenauer.

Other teams in the series include:

· Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (USA)

· Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA)

· Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen (CAN)

· Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson (GBR)

· Oliva Smart and Adrian Diaz (ESP)

'On Edge': Series premieres 23 November

Scott Moir, the Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympic ice dance champion along with Tessa Virtue, is also featured in the series, as he transitions into coaching for the Academy, based in their Ontario campus.

The series is filmed in cinema verité style, with an inside and exclusive look at the skaters’ training atmosphere at the Academy, their off-ice training, and a peek into their daily lives as they prepare for the coming Winters Games.

The series is set to premiere on 23 November, with the first two episodes launching on Olympics.com. Episodes will air weekly thereafter, concluding on the eve of the Olympics in Beijing.

