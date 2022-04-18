The weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport

Elaine Thompson-Herah registers year's fastest 100m time

Elaine Thompson-Herah is showing no signs of letting up. In her very first outdoor track meet of the year, the back-to-back 100m and 200m Olympic champion ran 10.89 in the semi-finals of the Golden Games to set the fastest women's 100m time of the year.

The Jamaican track legend claimed three gold medals at Tokyo 2020, adding the 4x100m relay title to her two individual wins. She will now look to push on in a season that culminates with the World Athletics Championships that take place this July in Oregon.

Dylan van Baarle wins men's one-day classic Paris-Roubaix

It was a weekend to remember for Netherlands cyclist Dylan van Baarle as he won his first-ever monument race with victory in the Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

With a final attack that saw him average record speeds of 45.8 km/h the Dutchman soared to the finish line, beating Wout van Aert into second place.

The victory was also a first for his team, as Ineos Grenadiers won the "Queen of the Classics" for the very first time.

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place in Tashkent

There was joy for the Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team and home favourite Takhmina Ikromova at the World Cup event in Tashkent. Bulgaria won gold in the five hoops to secure victory over second-place hosts Uzbekistan, with Kazakhstan winning bronze. Uzbekistan went on to win gold in the three ribbons and two balls, with Kazakhstan second and Bulgaria third.

The host nation had even more to celebrate on the final day of competition, as Ikromova took an impressive gold in the individual hoop and clubs finals.

The next stop on the World Cup tour is Baku, where the action takes place between 22 and 24 April.

Home favourites dominate at 2022 Korea Masters

With five titles on the line in Gwangju, three of the winners at the 2022 Korea Masters came from the home nation Republic of Korea. After People's Republic of China took home the women's singles and doubles crowns, Jeon Hyeok Jin - ranked 986 in the world - romped home 21-17, 21-16 in the men's singles.

In the women's doubles, Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong won against their compatriots Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Rim 21-17, 21-12, before the home crowd was given even more to cheer as Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rangbeat China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi 21-14, 21-16 in the men's doubles.

Surfers Filipe Toledo and Carissa Moore take World number one spots at 2022 Bells

Two new world number ones were installed at the 2022 Bells Beach final, with Filipe Toledo's victory seeing him rise to top spot in the men's rankings and Olympic champion Carissa Moore also topping the women's despite a loss to Tyler Wright.

Brazil's Toledo won the event for the first time, beating Callum Robson in the final, while in the women's competition a battle of champions ensued with two-time WSL champ Wright triumphing over five-time champion Moore to secure the title. The next event on the calendar sees the world's best surfers move on to Margaret River Pro for the fifth event of the CT season.

