Home heroes sweep majority of titles at 2022 Korea Masters as Olympic champ Chen Yu Fei outplayed once again

South Korea's shutters rose to the occasion on home soil to clinch three of the five badminton World Tour titles on offer at the 2022 Korea Masters on Sunday (17 April).

With China already confirmed to win the women's singles and mixed doubles crowns, it was only a matter of which players could get the better of their compatriots on the day.

And unfortunately for reigning Olympic Champion Chen Yu Fei, for the second time this season, she was out-played by 25-year-old He Bingjiao in a final. Although Chen was first to the mid-game interval, He found her rhythm after the break and soared ahead to take the opening game.

The two-time world championships bronze medallists fought back and was dominant en route to taking the second to force a decider. But once again, He turned the tables on Chen in the third and left the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist behind as she surged ahead and clinched victory, 21-14, 14-21, 21-9.

It was a repeat of the result from the German Open final earlier this year.

You can rewatch the action for free on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories around the world.

Fairy-tale finish for Jeon Hyeok Jin

Playing in his first BWF World Tour event since the All England Open in 2018, no one was expecting Jeon Hyeok Jin to sweep to the title.

But that is exactly what the 26-year-old who is currently ranked 986 in the world managed to do, after being promoted into the tournament from the reserve list of players, following the withdrawal of several seeded players.

Jeon, who was part of South Korea's Sudirman and Thomas Cup squads last year and also played in the Asia Team Championships earlier this year, was able to get the better of Japan's Naraoka Kodai to clinch his first international title since winning this event back in 2017.

Fueled by the home crowd, the South Korean romped to a straight-game victory over his opponent who is ranked 47th in the world, taking victory 21-17, 21-16 to clinch the first title for the home side.

The all South Korean women's doubles final saw tournament second seeds, Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong get the better of Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Rim.

The reigning World Tour Finals winners out played their compatriots to clinch their maiden title of the season, taking victory 21-17, 21-12.

The men's doubles pairing of Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang made it a third title of the day for South Korea when they defeated China's scratch pairing of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi in straight-games. The Kims wrapped up the title in 37 minutes, winning 21-14, 21-16.

Olympic champions take mixed doubles honours

The all-Chinese mixed doubles final saw tournament top seeds Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping clinch the title.

Currently ranked fourth in the world, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallists overcame fierce competition from their compatriots Ou Xuan Yi and Huang Ya Qiong, to take victory 21-17, 21-17.

Ou who also played in the men's doubles finals, was unable to convert either of his chances into a title win in Gwangju.