Filipe Toledo takes World Number 1 ranking as he and Tyler Wright win Bells Beach titles

Filipe Toledo claimed the men's honours at surfing's Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Sunday (17 April).

The Brazilian won the event for the first time, and secured the World Number 1 ranking with the victory in Australia.

Toledo beat Championship Tour rookie Callum Robson in the final.

"It was cool to share a Final with Callum," Toledo told WSL afterwards.

"I’ve been coming here for nine years trying to get a Bell and this guy is in the Final in his first year, which is crazy. Really impressive. This is hard, it’s hard to keep the momentum, and the rhythm going from contest to contest so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Australia's Tyler Wright was also a first-time winner at Bells Beach.

The two-time WSL Champion saw off five-time WSL champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii in the women's final.

Moore won the Tokyo 2020 gold medal in 2021 for Team USA, and her performance at Bells was enough to guarantee her the World Number 1 ranking.

Moore had beaten Wright in the 2013 and 2014 finals at Bells, but scores of 8.93 and 8.0 out of 10 gave the Australian her first Championship Tour event win since the start of 2021.

The surfers move on to the Margaret River Pro next, the fifth event of the CT season. In a change to the WSL format in 2022, there is a mid-season cut after five events.

Toledo, Wright, and Moore are among those to have secured their places, but six women's spots and nine on the men's side will be up for grabs in Margaret River.