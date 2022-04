Dylan van Baarle claimed his first win in a road cycling monument race by claiming the Paris-Roubaix title on Sunday (17 April).

The Dutchman attacked on the final cobblestone sections of the "Hell of the North" course and crossed the finish line with a record average speed of 45.8 Kilometers-per-hour.

It's the first time his Ineos Grenadiers team had won the "Queen of the Classics"

Wout van Aert won a sprint for second place.