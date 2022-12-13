Surfer Ramzi Boukhiam: "There's something going on with Moroccan sport this year."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is uniting a history-making Moroccan surfer with a team of history-making Moroccan footballers.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Ramzi Boukhiam, who this season became the first Moroccan surfer to qualify to the World Surfing League Championship Tour, is relishing a fabulous sporting year for his nation.

"There is an energy. There is something going on with Moroccan sport this year. Me then them. It's crazy," Boukhiam told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview on the eve of his compatriots' latest date with destiny. "The Lions woke up."

The male footballers have become the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals where they will come up against reigning champions France on Wednesday (14 December).

And Boukhiam could not miss the opportunity to witness history first hand.

"I took my flight straight away from Hawaii, straight through to Doha, straight to Qatar," he explained. "I got here the day before the first game against Spain. That was crazy because we beat them."