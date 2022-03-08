Olympic champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: an inspiration to a generation

Leader. History-maker. Star.

Very few plaudits have been spared when it comes to describing the achievements of snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott at Beijing 2022.

But one word above all rings loudest: inspiration.

From stepping up when the pressure was on, to rallying the next generation to get into her sport, the 20-year-old led by example when it came bringing out the best in herself and others at the Games.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Olympics.com shines a light on the young New Zealander who touched millions of watching Olympic fans with her sporting feats and calls of encouragement.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: Revered by her rivals

Sadowski-Synnott made headlines around the world when she won the women’s slopestyle competition to become New Zealand’s first ever Winter Olympic gold medallist.

The two-time world champion and recent X Games winner had been the favourite heading into the event, but Team USA’s Julia Marino was in first place going into the third and final round.

Fully embracing the test of character thrown her way, the Kiwi dropped in at the Genting Snow Park determined give everything on her final run.

Sadowski-Synnott was calmly in control as she navigated the course - until her final trick.

Having looked mid-flight like she may have overcooked her finale 1080 double cork somehow the New Zealander pulled herself back from the brink to land the greatest jump seen in a women’s Olympic slopestyle event.

Thrusting her arms in the air in delight after surviving a deep landing, the Wanaka resident knew then she had done enough to claim Olympic gold.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Julia Marino and Tess Coady celebrate together after finishing the women's snowboard slopestyle final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Recognising the magnitude of what Sadowski-Synnott had achieved, Marino and Australia's bronze medallist Tess Coady leapt on their rival in joy, resulting in an emotional pile-up on the ground.

The moment embodied the Olympic spirit of togetherness and solidarity, and was testament to the gamble the snowboarder had just made.

Silver medallist Marino could not hold back her admiration for her competitor pushing the very boundaries of their sport.

"She stomped her last trick on the last line,” said Marino afterwards. "She’s got the strongest legs ever because it sounds like she cracked the landing pretty much with that.

“She’s taking it to the next level doing these big tricks and other girls are like, ‘Wow, I think we can do that, too.’ She’s so inspiring.”

Sadowski-Synnott was overwhelmed by the display of camaraderie, recalling it to Olympics.com as "a pretty crazy moment and one that I'll never forget".

“The tackle at the end after I landed my last run was so special,” shared the two-time Olympian. “Snowboarding is such an amazing sport, and it just shows how stoked we are with each other.

"It's like the only sport where your competitors cheer for you."

Leading the New Zealand Winter Olympic vanguard

It’s not just the new guard of female snowboarders that Sadowski-Synnott is motivating with her physical prowess and mental strength.

Having also won Big Air silver, she expressed her hope that those new to the sport might feel encouraged to pick up a board after watching her performances:

“I hope that I've inspired lots of little girls to try to push their limits. And have fun with that because there's no limit to what you can do.”

The Olympic champion’s rallying cry is one that is being well received.

She described her phone as “blowing up" after her gold medal winning exploits with one 'DM' on social media site Instagram particularly catching the snowboarder’s attention.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden had been in contact to congratulate Sadowski-Synnott in making history for their country:

“I said, 'Thank you!'” explained the record-breaker with a smile in response to the message.

The New Zealand was congratulated by the country's Prime Minister for her performances in Beijing Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Being a source of inspiration for others – including an entire nation – is a significant responsibility, but one the young Kiwi is keen to take on.

Having been energised by those that came before her, Sadowski-Synnott is ready to motivate the next generation:

“Growing up in New Zealand, we had a lot of inspiring female snowboarders to watch at the Olympics like Juliane Bray and Christy Prior, and Rebecca Torr, Stefi Luxton and Shelly Gotlieb. I was so inspired by them, and I just hope I have the same impact on those who come after me.