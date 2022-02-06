Medals update: Kiwi sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott ends Jamie Anderson’s reign with women’s snowboard slopestyle gold

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott picked up where she left off in yesterday’s qualifying rounds with a winning performance in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games women’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

The 20-year-old left it late, putting down the best score (92.88) with the final run of the day to push American Julia Marino out of first place on the strength of a pair of double-cork 1080s and a massive final jump that had her struggling to hang on for a clean landing.

It was the 20-year-old Sadowski-Synnott’s first Olympic gold medal -- and a first Winter Olympic gold for the country of New Zealand.

A first for New Zealand

With the best run of the 12-athlete, best-of-three finals, Sadowski-Synnott added a top-of-the-podium finish to the bronze medal she won in PyeongChang 2018’s inaugural women’s big air snowboard event.

The Australian-born Kiwi, competing in her second Olympic Games, has now marked herself out as the future of both the slopestyle and big air women’s disciplines.

She gave glimpses of her Olympic gold-winning run in the X Games in Aspen, Colorado late last month – pulling out a pair of 1080 double corks to cap one of the most technical women’s slopestyle runs ever seen up to that point.

End of the Anderson era

The Beijing 2022 women’s slopestyle finals were the first not won by Team USA’s veteran Jamie Anderson, who topped the women’s Olympic slopestyle debut back in Sochi in 2014 before adding a double dose of gold in the Republic of Korea four years ago.

Her ninth-place finish was well off the scorching pace set by Sadowski-Synnott as her outstanding Olympic medal streak came to an end. She'll still have a chance to reach a podium here in Beijing when she joins the field for the big air competition between 13 and 14 February.

Julia Marino, the 24-year-old American out of Westport, Connecticut, took the silver medal at her first Olympic Games with a score of 87.68 earned in her second run, which threatened to be good enough for gold until Sadowski-Synnott's late heroics.

Australian Tess Coady finished with the bronze (84.14) after her massive double cork frontside 1080 wowed the judges.

Women’s slopestyle snowboard results

1 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) 92.88

2 Julia Marino (USA) 87.68

3 Tess Coady (AUS) 84.14

