Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 6 February: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medal

Zoi Sadowski Synnott stomps final slopestyle run to etch her name in New Zealand Olympic history

Snowboard sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott saved the very best to last to win an historic gold medal in the women’s slopestyle competition.

The 20-year-old New Zealander was the last competitor to go and threw down a pair of double corks before landing a huge 1080 spin to score 92.88 and bump American Julia Marino into second place.

“Honestly it just feels unreal,” shared Sadowski-Synnott who adds gold to her Big Air bronze from PyeongChang 2018. “I’m super proud of where my snowboarding has come in the last four years.

“It took everything I had in me to try to land [that last jump] and I told myself just to do anything you can to land it – and I did.”

So impressive was Sadowski-Synnott’s final big trick it was lauded by her rivals.

As she slammed on the brakes, arms outstretched soaking up what she had just achieved, Marino jumped on the Olympic champion before being joined by Australia's bronze medallist Tess Coady.

The three ended up in a heap on the snow-covered floor in a wonderful display of camaraderie which acknowledged the style and class of the Kiwi’s winning run.

Speaking about that special winning moment after the competition, the newly crowned Olympic champion beamed as she commented on the unique culture of her sport:

“It’s like the only sport where your competitors cheer for you; [they’re] more stoked when someone lands a trick than the person themselves.”

Sadowski-Synnott will be back for the women's Big Air competition scheduled to begin on 14 February where she will hope to win her third Olympic medal.