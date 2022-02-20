Snowboard men's big air final run 2 - Featuring Su Yiming - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Su Yiming rocked the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and wowed the world with his next-gen jumps and a bag of tricks to prove his status as People's Republic of China's snowboard prodigy. He stomped down a frontside 1800 and a backside triple cork 1800 in the men's big air final to win gold - his country's first medal in the event.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).