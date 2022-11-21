Murase Kokomo has found new strength for the upcoming World Cup season in her little sister and fellow snowboarder, Yura.

“When Yura is not around, it’s not as fun”, Murase said on Monday (21 November) at a press conference with her Ski Association of Japan teammates that included 15-year-old Yura.

“I’ve ridden with her more than any other person and I want to keep working with her towards the competitions.

“To compete at a World Cup with my sister for the first time meant a lot to me. I hope we can keep going together, hand in hand. I want to be with her, always.

“The most impressive thing about Yura is that she almost rides like the boys, which is really cool.

“There’s only a handful of girls who can do that and it’s something I want to emulate.”

Kokomo, who won bronze in the snowboard Big Air in Beijing in February, started the 2022-23 season last month with a fifth-place finish in Chur, Switzerland.

There, Yura made her World Cup debut and raised eyebrows, placing fourth to outdo her sister.

The two regularly train together, as they were doing until a day earlier in the snowboard hotbeds of Toyama Prefecture.

“I’m in awe,” said Yura praising her sister.

"The way Kokomo can keep her composure on the big stage like the Games. It doesn’t matter who is older or younger; there is mutual respect for competitors.

“We help each other out,” the 15-year-old added.

Kokomo, who turned 18 two weeks ago, is not stressed after one event of trailing her baby sister.

In fact, she is happier to have learned areas of her riding she needs work on.

“I was only fifth but it made me realise what I’m lacking at the moment,” Kokomo said.

“Fifth place isn’t great but to be able to discover what I need to do in the very first competition of the season is good news to me.

“I couldn’t make it on the podium but I need to stop thinking about it. Of course, I want to reach the podium but overthinking doesn’t help.

“My goals for the season are to win medals at the X Games, and the Dew Tour and that’s what I need to build up to.”