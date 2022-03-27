Anna Gasser seals final World Cup slopestyle event of 2021/2022 snowboard season in Silvaplana

The two-time Olympic champion ended her season in style with the first World Cup victory during this campaign. 

By Alessandro Poggi
Snowboard
Anna GASSER
Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Two-time Olympic snowboard gold medallist Anna Gasser has ended her season with a win as she claimed the sixth and final World Cup slopestyle event in Silvaplana, Switzerland, on Sunday (27 March).

After leading the scores after the first run with 89.60 points, the 30-year-old Austrian stomped a 95.40 in the second to held off Laurie Blouin of Canada (90.20).

Japan's Murase Kokomo, who secured both the slopestyle and overall globe, finished in third place with 87.20.

That was Gasser's first World Cup victory during the 2021/2022 campaign, after three podiums, one in slopestyle and two in big air.

Reigning slopestyle world champion Marcus Kleveland of Norway took the men's event, with New Zealand's Tiarn Collins claiming the discipline title and fellow Norwegian Mons Roisland, today second, the overall.

2022 Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana - Results

Women

Anna Gasser (AUT): 95.40 points

Laurie Blouin (CAN): 90.20 points

Kokomo Murase (JPN): 87.20 points

Men

Marcus Kleveland (NOR): 91.60 points

Mons Roisland (NOR): 90.20 points

Valentino Guseli (AUS): 89.40 points

