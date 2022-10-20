Snowboard: Big Air 2022/23 season preview and schedule

Snowboard fans rejoice.

The 2022/23 International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup season has arrived and is kicking off with the adrenaline-pumping Big Air event.

A strong contingent of the world's best snowboarders are in Switzerland for the Big Air Chur Festival, taking place 21-22 October.

This will be the second time the competition has been a World Cup event, following its success as the season-opener last year. Along with riders putting on an impressive show on the scaffolding jump, music, art, and a big electric crowd are set to ignite the first big air weekend of the new season.

The event also marks the start of a new campaign for riders after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. The first season after the Olympics is always fascinating and this season will be no different.

We're excited to see who has had a productive off-season, who is pushing to revolutionise the sport, what new tricks we are going to see, and who are the up-and-coming stars set to make their mark on the Big Air scene.

Read on for the lowdown on the upcoming season, which athletes to look out for, and the schedule for the 2022/23 world cup campaign.

Snowboard Big Air explained

While there are five key snowboarding events, Big Air is the newest addition to the Olympic Games.

The event was an instant success when it debuted at PyeongChang 2018 and continued to impress in Beijing.

Big Air requires snowboarders to ride down a huge ramp, launch themselves into the air, and perform the best trick they can.

Unlike Slopestyle, where riders navigate down a course with several chances to execute jumps and tricks, Big Air is about doing one trick and doing it well. Depending on the individual competition structure, athletes usually have three attempts and it's not unusual to see a rider repeat the same trick three times.

A panel of judges score the athlete based on 5 criteria: amplitude, difficulty, progression, execution, and landing.

The gravity-defying event is somewhat like gymnastics in the air. Now, who could resist watching that?

Big Air: Snowboard women to watch in 2022/23

Two-time Olympic Big Air champion Anna Gasser is always the first name that comes to mind for this event. The 2021/22 World Cup leader successfully defended her title in Beijing and showed once again that she is at the forefront of progression in women's snowboarding. As the first woman to do the cab triple under flip and the cab double cork 1260, we eagerly anticipate what new tricks she has up her sleeve this season.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott improved her PyeongChang 2018 bronze medal in the Big Air to take Olympic silver in 2022 (on top of her Slopestyle gold in Beijing). The 21-year-old is well-established and respected on the competition scene now, so there's certainly an expectation the fearless kiwi will make more podiums in the coming months.

Murase Kokomo was an exciting young star last season. The Japanese teen performed well all year, so it was no surprise she claimed Olympic bronze. With more experience on her side, the 17-year-old should be one to keep an eye on. She also has a 15-year-old sister named Yura who is hoping to follow in her sister's footsteps.

The 2021 World Champion Laurie Blouin of Canada should not be underestimated, so look out for her along with fellow Canadian Jasmine Baird.

Other names to watch for are Tess Coady (AUS), Julia Marino (USA), Iwabuchi Reira (JPN), Annika Morgan (GER) and 15-year-old Mia Brookes who is an exciting new prospect for Great Britain.

Big Air: Snowboard men to watch this season

China's Yiming Su delighted his home crowd in Beijing in February 2022 with Big Air gold and Slopestyle silver. The 18-year-old former child actor will be wanting to back up his stunning Olympic run with a good season.

One of his idols and toughest rivals is FIS 2021 Big Air world champion - Mark McMorris. The Canadian is a three-time Olympic Slopestyle bronze medallist and gifted in the Big Air event too.

Fellow Canadian Max Parrot will be eager to back up his Beijing Big Air bronze and Slopestyle gold. The Games were somewhat of a fairytale for Parrot who was diagnosed with cancer 10 months after winning silver at PyeongChang 2018. The 28-year-old who recently became a father still has unfinished business on the slope and will be hunting more podium finishes.

Other names to look out for include Olympic silver medallist Mons Roisland (NOR), Jonas Boesiger (SUI), Otsuka Takeru (JPN), Sven Thorgren (SWE), Rene Rinnekangas (FIN), Hasegawa Taiga (JPN), and 2018 Slopestyle gold medallist Red Gerard (USA).

As far as rising stars go, look no further than Austria's Eric Dovjak. Keep him on your radar, along with 16-year-old Ogiwara Hiroto of Japan who in April of 2022 landed the first backside 2160. That's six full 360’s. It's fair to say, watch this space.

Big Air: Snowboard World Cup 2022/23 FIS calendar

For results, where to watch and event updates, check out the official FIS website.

October 21-22, 2022

Chur, Switzerland

Men & Women, Snowboard

November 25-26, 2022

Falun, Sweden

Men & Women, Snowboard

December 3, 2022

Beijing, China

Men & Women, Snowboard

December 10, 2022

Edmonton, Canada

Men & Women, Snowboard

December 16-17, 2022

Copper Mountain, USA

Men & Women, Snowboard

January 14, 2023

Kreischberg, Austria

Men & Women, Snowboard

The 2023 FIS Snowboard World Championships will take place in Bakuriani, Georgia from 19 February to 5 March 2023.

Outside of the FIS events, the 2023 X Games Aspen will take place January 27-29, 2023 at Buttermilk in Aspen Colorado for the 22nd consecutive year.