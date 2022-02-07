Shaun White's golden Olympic moments

Shaun White and Olympic snowboarding just go together.

The American superstar has claimed gold three times - in 2006, 2010 and 2018 - and is set to try for one final title at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

He'll get that pursuit underway later this week with the men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying set to begin at 12:30pm local time Wednesday, 9 February (11:30pm EST, Tuesday 8 February). The medal round is scheduled for Friday, 11 February.

In the meantime, let's take a look back at his gold moments at the Olympic Games.

Early jitters give way to victory lap at Torino 2006

White's first Olympic gold came at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, Italy.

After a rocky start in the qualifying, White was brilliant. His first run in the final scored 46.8 points out of a possible 50. It was so good that by the time he got to his second run, he could simply take a victory lap.

“Shaun’s a machine. He pretty much lays it down 99 percent of the time, so that (stumble) was a fluke,” said U.S. Snowboarding head coach Bud Keene, according to a Denver Post article from the time. “He certainly would not be the first guy in the Olympics to choke, but he’s not a choker. He’s a winner.”

White puts a (Mc)twist on his second-straight victory lap win at Vancouver 2010

Four years later, White repeated in similar fashion.

His first run scored 46.8, and he once again had a victory lap in his second.

But instead of coasting, White pumped the gas, going for his signature element: a Double McTwist 1260. The element combines two flips and three full twists in one jump.

He nailed it and topped his run one score, earning 48.4 and a second-straight Olympic gold medal in the event.

"I wanted a victory lap that would be remembered," White said, according to the Associated Press. "I achieved that."

White gets dramatic redemption at PyeongChang 2018

After two-straight Olympic gold medals, White finished a shocking fourth at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

Four years later, he was looking for redemption in PyeongChang. White scored a 93.25 in his first run of the final.

But unlike his victories in 2006 and 2010, he there was pressure perform on his second run to take gold after Scott James of Australia and Hirano Ayuma laid down scores of 96.75 and 95.25.

Guaranteed only a bronze medal, White delivered a high-flying performance to score 98.50 and take a third Olympic title.

“I’m standing at the top, one run to go, the world’s watching, my whole family’s here, everybody’s cheering for me, and I just put it down,” White said, according to USA Today. “Did what I knew I could do and what I’ve trained to do and it makes it all so worthwhile. I’m an Olympic gold medalist again. Wow.”