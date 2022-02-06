Shaun White rates Shaun White’s hair styles over the years

Three-time Olympic snowboard half pipe champion Shaun White has been in the public eye for … quite some time. Through those many years, the popular American’s luscious locks have been ever changing.

We wanted to take a look down memory lane, so we asked none other than White himself to rate his looks over the years.

Here’s what he had to say.

Shaun White attends the 2003 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre July 16, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Picture by 2003 Getty Images

2003 ESPY Awards

Shaun’s rating: 5/10

He says, “That one's pretty good. Wow, there's a bit of a flip happening, if you'll notice, and then it's sort of like it was the Justin Bieber cross with the flow. I would give that at least a four. Let's go five, I'm going five on this one.”

Men's Halfpipe medalists Shaun White (L) and Daniel Kass of the United States acknowledge the crowd during the Medal Ceremony on Day 2 of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games at the Medals Plaza on February 12, 2006 at the Medal Plaza in Turin, Italy.White won the gold medal and Kass won the silver. Picture by 2006 Getty Images

2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, Italy

Shaun’s rating: 3/10

He says, “This one was not so great. I'm going to give that one to like a two, reason being, is this it looks like a helmet of hair. It's like one piece. There's no... You see the curls happening. There's no curls. That's definitely like some helmet hair that just kind of made it onto the stage there. So I was going to give that a three.”

Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White arrives at the 7th Annual Taurus World Stunt Awards at Paramount Pictures on May 20, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Picture by 2007 Getty Images

2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards

Shaun’s rating: 6/10

He says, “That's pretty good, you can't teach that. OK? Do you see the waves, the cascading, that's at least a six. That was a good year for me.”

Shaun White of United States attends the United States Olympic Committee Snowboard Halfpipe Press Conference at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics on February 11, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. Picture by 2010 Getty Images

2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada

Shaun’s rating: 2/10

He says, “I don't know. This is the year that they decided it would be a great idea if we all wore berets. And I don't think my hair was really ready for the beret. I'm going with the two on this one. I like the curls, but it's just not the hat. You can't really do hats with that kind of hair.”

Shaun White of the United States reacts after winning the gold medal in the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe final on day six of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. Picture by 2010 Getty Images

2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada

Shaun’s rating: 8/10

He says, “I'm giving this an eight because what happened was the last Olympics I had won and you saw the helmet hair I talked about earlier. This was the answer to my problem. I took my face mask, rolled it into a headband. Problem solved. Camera ready. Look at that. It's like some Axl Rose.”

Olympic gold medalist Shawn White attends the "Friends with Benefits" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on July 18, 2011 in New York City. Picture by 2011 Getty Images

2011 "Friends with Benefits" premiere

Shaun’s rating: 9/10

He says, “I'm going with the nine on this one. It's not so much about what's happening here. It’s about what's happening here [motions to mustache]. I can't look away. Sorry, I lost myself for a moment. It's a very nice photo. I think I was so excited I could finally grow a moustache. I was like, ‘OK, today's the day.’”

Shaun White of the United States smiles after he competes in the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification Heats on day four of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. Picture by 2014 Getty Images

2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia

Shaun’s rating: 8/10

He says, “This was a great one. I'm going to go with another eight on this just because this is the first time I'd actually cut my hair short and realise I still like... I had a face. It wasn't just covered by hair. When I cut my hair, I didn't tell anybody I was going to do it.”

Shaun White of Bad Things performs onstage during day 3 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 21, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. Picture by 2014 Getty Images

2014 Firefly Music Festival

Shaun’s rating: 10/10

He says, “OK, this is when it kind of settled in. I'm going with the 10 on this one. This is what was weird though is I like cut my hair and then started a band, which was kind of a bummer because I didn't have as much movement on stage, but I think I had settled in with the kind of push back barber cut there.”

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture by 2017 Getty Images

2017 ESPY Awards

Shaun’s rating: 9/10

He says, “Oh, wow. I mean, 10, you guys, come on. I look very pale there, but it's so funny whenever we go dress up as athletes to go to that event, you see everybody putting on their best. I probably had a little more product than I should have in that one, so maybe we'll bring it to a nine.”