Shaun White rates Shaun White’s hair styles over the years
From Justin Bieber swoops to an epic moustache, White weighs in on his ever-changing hairdos
Three-time Olympic snowboard half pipe champion Shaun White has been in the public eye for … quite some time. Through those many years, the popular American’s luscious locks have been ever changing.
We wanted to take a look down memory lane, so we asked none other than White himself to rate his looks over the years.
Here’s what he had to say.
2003 ESPY Awards
Shaun’s rating: 5/10
He says, “That one's pretty good. Wow, there's a bit of a flip happening, if you'll notice, and then it's sort of like it was the Justin Bieber cross with the flow. I would give that at least a four. Let's go five, I'm going five on this one.”
2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, Italy
Shaun’s rating: 3/10
He says, “This one was not so great. I'm going to give that one to like a two, reason being, is this it looks like a helmet of hair. It's like one piece. There's no... You see the curls happening. There's no curls. That's definitely like some helmet hair that just kind of made it onto the stage there. So I was going to give that a three.”
2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards
Shaun’s rating: 6/10
He says, “That's pretty good, you can't teach that. OK? Do you see the waves, the cascading, that's at least a six. That was a good year for me.”
2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada
Shaun’s rating: 2/10
He says, “I don't know. This is the year that they decided it would be a great idea if we all wore berets. And I don't think my hair was really ready for the beret. I'm going with the two on this one. I like the curls, but it's just not the hat. You can't really do hats with that kind of hair.”
2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada
Shaun’s rating: 8/10
He says, “I'm giving this an eight because what happened was the last Olympics I had won and you saw the helmet hair I talked about earlier. This was the answer to my problem. I took my face mask, rolled it into a headband. Problem solved. Camera ready. Look at that. It's like some Axl Rose.”
2011 "Friends with Benefits" premiere
Shaun’s rating: 9/10
He says, “I'm going with the nine on this one. It's not so much about what's happening here. It’s about what's happening here [motions to mustache]. I can't look away. Sorry, I lost myself for a moment. It's a very nice photo. I think I was so excited I could finally grow a moustache. I was like, ‘OK, today's the day.’”
2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia
Shaun’s rating: 8/10
He says, “This was a great one. I'm going to go with another eight on this just because this is the first time I'd actually cut my hair short and realise I still like... I had a face. It wasn't just covered by hair. When I cut my hair, I didn't tell anybody I was going to do it.”
2014 Firefly Music Festival
Shaun’s rating: 10/10
He says, “OK, this is when it kind of settled in. I'm going with the 10 on this one. This is what was weird though is I like cut my hair and then started a band, which was kind of a bummer because I didn't have as much movement on stage, but I think I had settled in with the kind of push back barber cut there.”
2017 ESPY Awards
Shaun’s rating: 9/10
He says, “Oh, wow. I mean, 10, you guys, come on. I look very pale there, but it's so funny whenever we go dress up as athletes to go to that event, you see everybody putting on their best. I probably had a little more product than I should have in that one, so maybe we'll bring it to a nine.”